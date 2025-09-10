The State Theatre Brings MUSIC IN THE AIR – THE MUSICAL to Pretoria This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The South African State Theatre will present Music in the Air – The Musical, a new production written and directed by Joel Zuma, running September 12–28, 2025. The musical pays tribute to the music icons of the 1980s and 1990s whose songs offered hope, unity, and resilience during some of the nation’s most turbulent years.

Featuring the unforgettable music of Brenda Fassie, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Chicco, Lucky Dube, Letta Mbuli, Johnny Clegg, Mafikizolo, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Mahlathini & Mahotella Queens, and more, the show traces South Africa’s journey from apartheid repression to democratic freedom.

The production stars Zuma alongside Hlengiwe Lushaba-Madlala, Ntambo Rapatla, Thabile Mtshali, Sip Nkabinde, Sbusiso Shozi, Mbali Ngidi, and Zodumo Shange, many of whom are familiar to television audiences from series including Uzalo, Diepcity, The Estate, and Sbongile & The Dlaminis. The ensemble fuses acting, music, and dance into a high-energy theatrical experience.

Following a triumphant 2021 debut at Durban’s Playhouse Drama Theatre, Music in the Air comes to Pretoria ahead of a planned 2026 national tour to Johannesburg, Durban, and Pietermaritzburg.

“This production celebrates the power of music to inspire, unite, and heal. These songs carried us through the most difficult times and remain part of who we are as South Africans,” said writer-director Joel Zuma.

South African State Theatre Artistic Director Sekhabi Aubrey added, “The State Theatre is proud to present Music in the Air – The Musical, a production that resonates deeply with our nation’s history and spirit. It is a celebration of our cultural icons and a reminder of the power of music to bring people together across generations.”

Ticket Information

Music in the Air – The Musical runs September 12–28, 2025 at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria. Tickets are available at the State Theatre Box Office and via Computicket.