The Jive Culture Shock Returns For A Fourth Season of Capetonian Showcase

Performances run 5-9 December 2023.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Africa Awards
Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities a Photo 2 Review: BUCKET BOY at Baxter Theatre Centre Is a Thrilling Exploration of the Banalities and Absurdities of Ordinary Existence
Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo 3 Feature: Table Mountain Is Alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC
Bookings Now Open For Rosalind Butler's New South African Play EXPELLED Photo 4 Bookings Now Open For Rosalind Butler's New South African Play EXPELLED

The Jive Culture Shock Returns For A Fourth Season of Capetonian Showcase

The Jive Culture Shock Returns For A Fourth Season of Capetonian Showcase

The iconic Capetonian musical production, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, returns this December for yet another jam-packed season - celebrating the talent of Cape minstrels and Malay choirs at the Baxter Theatre.

The much-anticipated Mother City cultural event, which celebrates its fourth season this year, is presented by Oddball Concepts in association with Dulux Astro Paints and features dancing and live performances. The fast-growing show initially started as a live-stream event under the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in 2020 to assist artists who saw their livelihoods affected by the prohibition of live events.

"The annual minstrel and Malay choir events had been cancelled and we saw the opportunity to provide a safe alternative," said Faghri Abrahams of Oddball Concepts.

The online versions in 2020 and 2021 took the form of a competition, last year and this year sees the event evolving into a big festive showcase of minstrels, Malay choirs and brass bands at the Concert Hall at The Baxter Theatre.

Choreographer and producer Rushney Ferguson will be taking on the role of director and host. Cape Town-based entertainers, Tashriq De Villiers and Nur Abrahams headline the event which takes place from December 5 to December 9.

According to Ferguson, the production is more than just a competition show and this year is expected to be yet another musical spectacular.

"Our show is filled with, not only famous faces, but artists who started out with us and started out within the culture who have blossomed into award winning artists and have created something special for themselves," she shares.

De Villiers, also known as TDV, and Abrahams are perfect representations of what Culture Shock stands for as they embody the event tagline, "Our Cape Town, Our Culture, Our Flavour".

TDV started performing when he started dancing for his uncle's minstrel team at the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival as a child. His most recent stage accolades include theatrical performances such as 'Satin to Sequins', 'Aunty Merle, The Musical', and 'Danger in the Dark'. He has been involved with The Jive Culture Shock since its inception and is sure to bring his flavour to the event.

Similarly, singer and vocal coach Nur Abrahams is ready to show why he has become synonymous with the Cape Town music scene.

For Abrahams, the culture has been a part of his life from a very young age. "Singing with my brother in various Malay choirs and taking part in various Klopse carnivals as a juvenile soloist, and later on, as a senior soloist for various Malay choirs played a major part in my upbringing".

He adds: "To be part of the Culture Shock event is really something I have always been very proud to be a part of. This production gives people a new taste and a new feel to these events that take place annually within the Malay culture. I am truly excited to be part of Culture Shock season 4 and I cannot wait to perform for Cape Town audiences."

With Baruch School of Music doing choir and brass band performances along with a cast of young performers being showcased throughout the show, the event is set up to encourage cultural representation in the entertainment arena.

Culture Shock Season 4 is going to be one for the books so get your tickets now.

Tickets are R180 each and are now available from www.webtickets.co.za


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - South Africa

1
Milnerton Players Perform CHRISTMAS IN CAPE TOWN Next Month Photo
Milnerton Players Perform CHRISTMAS IN CAPE TOWN Next Month

Christmas In Cape Town is a home-grown musical, set in South Africa, written and directed by veteran thespian Sheila McCormick, with musical direction by Tersia Harley. This world premiere takes place from 1 to 16 December and is set to kickstart your holiday.

2
Review: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The Bay Photo
Review: THE QUEEN SHOW Dazzled at Theatre On The Bay

The music of Queen is timeless. Their hit songs are emotional and memory markers (and makers!) that withstand the test of time. Introduce ballet into the mix, and you might get some eyebrow raises. But Mzansi Ballet’s recent production, THE QUEEN SHOW, exemplifies the versatility of the medium and how the two can be a match made in artistic heaven.

3
LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Artscape in February 2024 Photo
LEGALLY BLONDE Comes to Artscape in February 2024

The curtain will rise on a high-energy production of Legally Blonde the Musical at Artscape on 3 February 2024.

4
Bookings Now Open For Rosalind Butlers New South African Play EXPELLED Photo
Bookings Now Open For Rosalind Butler's New South African Play EXPELLED

Rosalind Butler's new South African play EXPELLED premieres at the Baxter Theatre and transfers to The Market Theatre in 2024 and bookings are now open!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release Video
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Celebrates Surprise Cast Album Release
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night Video
The HARMONY Creative Team Celebrates Opening Night
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category? Video
Do You Know These 'Songs in Musicals' as Featured in JEOPARDY! Category?
View all Videos

South Africa SHOWS
Bambi Kellermann in Kabaret in South Africa Bambi Kellermann in Kabaret
The Wave Theatre Cafe (11/30-12/01)
Spring Awakening in South Africa Spring Awakening
Theatre on the Bay (11/24-12/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You