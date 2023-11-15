The Jive Culture Shock Returns For A Fourth Season of Capetonian Showcase

The iconic Capetonian musical production, THE JIVE CULTURE SHOCK, returns this December for yet another jam-packed season - celebrating the talent of Cape minstrels and Malay choirs at the Baxter Theatre.

The much-anticipated Mother City cultural event, which celebrates its fourth season this year, is presented by Oddball Concepts in association with Dulux Astro Paints and features dancing and live performances. The fast-growing show initially started as a live-stream event under the COVID-19 lockdown regulations in 2020 to assist artists who saw their livelihoods affected by the prohibition of live events.

"The annual minstrel and Malay choir events had been cancelled and we saw the opportunity to provide a safe alternative," said Faghri Abrahams of Oddball Concepts.

The online versions in 2020 and 2021 took the form of a competition, last year and this year sees the event evolving into a big festive showcase of minstrels, Malay choirs and brass bands at the Concert Hall at The Baxter Theatre.

Choreographer and producer Rushney Ferguson will be taking on the role of director and host. Cape Town-based entertainers, Tashriq De Villiers and Nur Abrahams headline the event which takes place from December 5 to December 9.

According to Ferguson, the production is more than just a competition show and this year is expected to be yet another musical spectacular.

"Our show is filled with, not only famous faces, but artists who started out with us and started out within the culture who have blossomed into award winning artists and have created something special for themselves," she shares.

De Villiers, also known as TDV, and Abrahams are perfect representations of what Culture Shock stands for as they embody the event tagline, "Our Cape Town, Our Culture, Our Flavour".

TDV started performing when he started dancing for his uncle's minstrel team at the annual Cape Town Minstrel Carnival as a child. His most recent stage accolades include theatrical performances such as 'Satin to Sequins', 'Aunty Merle, The Musical', and 'Danger in the Dark'. He has been involved with The Jive Culture Shock since its inception and is sure to bring his flavour to the event.

Similarly, singer and vocal coach Nur Abrahams is ready to show why he has become synonymous with the Cape Town music scene.

For Abrahams, the culture has been a part of his life from a very young age. "Singing with my brother in various Malay choirs and taking part in various Klopse carnivals as a juvenile soloist, and later on, as a senior soloist for various Malay choirs played a major part in my upbringing".

He adds: "To be part of the Culture Shock event is really something I have always been very proud to be a part of. This production gives people a new taste and a new feel to these events that take place annually within the Malay culture. I am truly excited to be part of Culture Shock season 4 and I cannot wait to perform for Cape Town audiences."

With Baruch School of Music doing choir and brass band performances along with a cast of young performers being showcased throughout the show, the event is set up to encourage cultural representation in the entertainment arena.

Culture Shock Season 4 is going to be one for the books so get your tickets now.

Tickets are R180 each and are now available from www.webtickets.co.za