The Family Band Presents A QUEEN EXPERIENCE at The Drama Factory Next Month

The Family Band brings you their hit show, "The Family Band - a QUEEN Experience". The Family Band, consisting of 8 members, have garnered a reputation for being one of the best tribute bands in South Africa, with a line-up of seasoned musicians and a dynamic, professional frontman. This highly-acclaimed rock show, with its multiple sold-out performances and rave reviews, features all the big hits, like Another One Bites The Dust, The Show Must Go On, Who Wants to live Forever and One Vision, to mention but a few of the iconic Queen songs audiences want to hear.

Get ready for an old school Queen experience with all the flaming hot Brian May guitar hooks, featuring Ian Smit on lead guitar, as well as all the music, moves and trademark vocal harmonies of The Family Band, and a rock star frontman, Dewald Louw (winner of Afrikaans Idols 2006), who with his stellar vocals, brings the house down every time!

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/MUSNOV22