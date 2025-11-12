ALICE IN WONDERLAND Panto Comes to the Milnerton Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s Panto season and Cape Town audiences are invited to journey through the looking glass this holiday season as Milnerton Players and Pinelands Players present Alice in Wonderland – A Pantomime at the Milnerton Playhouse from 29 November to 14 December 2025.

This sparkling production brings Lewis Carroll’s classic tale to life with all the magic of pantomime: over the top costumes, imaginative sets, toe‑tapping musical numbers, and plenty of laughter.

What makes pantomime truly special is its ability to bring the whole community together. With its mix of fairy-tale storytelling, broad comedy, topical jokes, and playful interaction between performers and audience, pantomime offers a theatrical experience that is both family-friendly and joyfully inclusive. To enhance the fun, participation packs will be available for audience members who want to get really involved, ensuring everyone can join in the laughter, cheers, and surprises that make pantomime unforgettable.

At the helm of this magical collaboration is Director Kyla Thorburn, whose creative vision and theatrical flair promise a fresh and engaging take on the story written by acclaimed pantomime playwright Ben Crocker. Guiding the musical dimension is Musical Director Barend van der Westhuizen, ensuring audiences are swept up in a blend of familiar favourites with a pantomime twist.

The show features a talented 28 strong cast led by:

Alice – Maxine Butler

Harry – Codey Ashton

The Right Royal Red Queen – Lyle Wilson

The Wrong Royal Red Queen – Regina Malan

Adding to the excitement, the production showcases alternating casts of young performers, ensuring each performance offers its own unique energy.

Says director Kyla Thorburn ““Pantomime is theatre at its most inclusive,” says Director Kyla Thorburn. “It’s a chance for audiences of all ages to laugh together, cheer for the heroes, boo the villains, and even become part of the story. Alice in Wonderland is the perfect vehicle for that joy, and we can’t wait to share it with Cape Town this festive season.”