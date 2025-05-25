THE ZOO STORY by Edward Albee at The Drama Factory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Zoo Story, written by Edward Albee, is coming to The Drama Factory. Performances take place June 19 through June 22. The show is directed by Chris Weare and performed by Michael Mackenzie and Francois Immelman. The show will fun fifty minutes.

About The Zoo Story by Edward Albee

Mpact Productions will present The Zoo Story, a powerful and provocative play written by renowned American playwright Edward Albee, directed by the esteemed Chris Weare. This intense, thought-provoking drama delves deep into themes of isolation, communication, and the complexities of human interaction. Set in New York City’s Central Park, the story unfolds as two strangers, Peter and Jerry, engage in a seemingly innocent, light conversation that quickly spirals into something that's unpredictable. Albee's exploration of societal disconnect and the human condition is as relevant today as it was when the play first debuted. This production stars the talented Francois Immelman as Peter and Michael Mackenzie as Jerry. With gripping performances and a deeply emotional narrative, The Zoo Story is a theatrical experience that will leave you contemplating long after the curtain falls.

Photo Credits: Simone Germishuys

About Michael Mackenzie

Born in San Diego, Michael moved to South Africa in 1998 and found his passion for performance at just 15. With a BA in Live Performance from AFDA (Cape Town) and the AFDA award for Best Screen Actor, he's since built an impressive career, including roles in TROY: Fall of a City (Netflix), The Mauritanian alongside Jodie Foster and Shailene Woodley, and The Forgiven with Forest Whitaker. Michael's love for the stage is unwavering. Catch him performing The Zoo Story by Edward Albee in 2025, and stay tuned as he produces the saucy two-hander, VENUS & FUR as well ‘STANDER’, the acclaimed Afrikaans one-man show, in 2025 & 2026. Exciting things ahead!

About Francois Immelman

Francois started performing at the age of 8 years old, taking part in the Tygerberg International Eisteddfod numerous times, winning for 3 years in his age group. He received a degree of Live Performance, (Screen Acting and Stage Acting) from AFDA, even winning the AFDA award for best stage actor with his performance of 'Dodge' from the Sam Shepard's play "Buried Child'. Since then, Francois has had many film and TV experiences under his belt, including the short film, 'Some Mothers' Sons'(now on Showmax), which won him and his co-star the Dikalo Award for Best Actor at The Pan-African Film Festival in Cannes. Other notable works include Angeliena (Netflix) and recently, Die Kwiksilwers (Kyknet). Francois will be performing the famous South African bank robber story, 'STANDER' later in 2025!

Comments

Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending - 22% Robert Hastie - Operation Mincemeat - 14% Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard - 13% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds