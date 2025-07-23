THE FAB FOUR - A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES Comes to The Drama Factory in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Drama Factory will host The Fab Four â€“ A Tribute to The Beatles on Sunday, August 10 at 4:00 p.m., featuring Duck Chowles and The Retro Rewind Band. This high-energy musical tribute takes audiences on a journey through the entire career of The Beatles, from their early rock 'n' roll roots to their iconic anthems that changed music history forever.

Led by Duck Chowles as John Lennon, with Andy Murray as George Harrison, Karl Hering as Paul McCartney, Alan Lloyd as Ringo Starr, and Tony Drake on keyboards, The Fab Four captures the spirit and sound of the original band with uncanny vocal resemblance and infectious energy. The performance includes beloved classics such as "Twist and Shout," "Hey Jude," "Come Together," and "Let It Be," with narration from Chowles charting the Fab Fourâ€™s rise to fame.

The production is backed by decades of experience. Duck Chowles, co-founder of The Barnyard Theatre Production Company, has brought acclaimed shows across Europe and continues to shape South Africaâ€™s musical theatre scene. Guitarist Andy Murray, known for his standout performances on Barnyard stages, joins Chowles and the seasoned Retro Rewind Band for this special engagement.

Date: Sunday, August 10 at 4:00 PM

Standard Tickets: R290.00

Concession: R270.00

Group Booking (4+): R255.00 per person (via WhatsApp at 073 215 2290)

The Drama Factory

10 Comprop Sq, Henry Vos Close

Asla Business Park, Strand, Western Cape

www.thedramafactory.co.za

Direct booking available at: Drama Factory Booking Page

For inquiries: Tel: 073 215 2290