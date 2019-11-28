THE BEE GEES NIGHT FEVER Offers Joburg Audiences A Nostalgic Disco Concert Experience In Early 2020

The Bee Gees Night Fever @Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace - 24 January 2020 until 9 February 2020

Presented by Showtime Australia

Johannesburg audiences are in for a massive treat in early 2020! Get ready to dance your way into a time warp of 70's disco dancefloor thrillers and timeless heartfelt rock ballads with the world-renowned tribute concert experience: The Bee Gees Night Fever!

Brothers - Barry, and twins Robin and Maurice Gibb - began the band The Bee Gees in the 60s as Australia's answer to The Beatles and in the 70s were the inspiration behind a global passion for disco-driven music.

Today, no party is complete without them and no night out on the town can end without hearing at least one of their harmony-laden tracks. Their music is 'timeless', and fans around the world constantly crave the opportunity to hear their songs performed live.

The Bee Gees Night Fever now fills that void! This globally-revered tribute show, which runs from 24 January until 9 February 2002 at Theatre of Marcellus at Emperors Palace, recreates the Bee Gee's 1997 One Night Only Las Vegas concert experience in a theatre-style production with over 2 hours of LIVE engaging entertainment that will immerse audiences into the disco era with exquisite trio harmonies and the iconic high-pitched falsetto that we all know and love!

Three highly talented international musicians harmoniously join forces to present Night Fever, a celebration of the four-decade-strong success, popularity and the resilience of one of the most successful musical stories ever told!

Australia's Zachary Coombs will take on the role of the King of Falsetto - Barry Gibb - emulating the eldest brother's unique singing style. The professional singer/ guitarist originally from Sydney Australia has been in the industry since 2001, playing in clubs, hotels, theatres and cruise liners - all from the age of just 16! Now the talented Aussie takes the stage paying homage to one of his musical heroes.

The iconic blue-tinted spectacles were ultimately earned by South African Warren Van Driscoll who has been cast as Robin Gibb. The multi-instrumentalist has a broad repertoire of professional musical history and is delighted to take on the challenge of Robin's lower vocal register in Showtime Australia's iconic production.

Focusing on the melody, arrangements, and providing strong backing vocal harmonies will be musician Andre Behnke portraying The Bee Gees' Maurice Gibb. The South African was compelled to play music from an early age which eventually led him to an extensive portfolio of scholarly achievements, sell-out international stage shows and now being cast in Showtime Australia's The Bee Gees Night Fever!

Patrons will get to indulge in the Bee Gee's greatest hits performed live on stage complemented by vibrant state-of-the-art lighting, digital display screens, impeccable sound and of course a handpicked international cast - making it the perfect fun night out to kick off the new year!

With disco tracks like Night Fever, Stayin' Alive, You Should Be Dancin' and best-loved ballads like How Deep Is Your Love, I Started a Joke and Tragedy, the magical event The Bee Gees Night Fever is not to be missed!

Tickets for this spectacular show can be purchased via Computicket at either www.computicket.com or via Checkers and Shoprite retail stores, countrywide, and are priced between R180 to R250 each.

Showtime Australia

Showtime Australia is the keystone business in Johnny Van Grinsven's group of international entertainment companies which specialize in the production, promotion and touring of tribute shows. With more than 10 000 performances on the books and eight marquee shows currently touring the globe, Showtime Australia is the premier name in tribute entertainment.





