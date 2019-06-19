STEVE ASHLEY - TRIBUTE TO TOM JONES & FRIENDS Heads to The Drama Factory

Jun. 19, 2019  
STEVE ASHLEY - TRIBUTE TO TOM JONES & FRIENDS Heads to The Drama Factory

Many fans and supporters will remember one of S.A's most successful bands, the Staccatos and their hit song, "Cry to Me",sung by one of their lead singers, Steve Ashley.

Renowned and respected for his world-class exhibition of pure pitching, vocal power, unique style, dynamic stage personality, surreal humour and flamboyant, theatrical performances, Steve Ashley possesses a singing style, appearance and voice strikingly similar to that of Sir Tom Jones.

Steve Ashley's Tribute to "Tom Jones & Friends"is an entertaining act, covering decades of hits of Tom Jones and friends, Engelbert Humperdink, Elvis, Michael Bolton & Neil Diamond.

Some of the smash hits of these celebrated icons that his audience can look forward to, include:

Green Green Grass of Home, Help Yourself, It's not Unusual, What's new Pussycat, Love me Tonight, Sexbomb, I'll never fall in love again, (Tom Jones), Man without Love, Please Release Me, Last Waltz (Engelbert Humperdink), When I'm Back on my feet again (Michael Bolton), Suspicious Minds (Elvis) & I am I said (Neil Diamond).

"Steve Ashley raised the roof of The Boardwalk Casino (PE) and Guild Theatre (East London) and then brought it down again with his stunning performance, singing Tom Jones' hits in the same style as the Welshman".

Don't miss this show of one of the most powerful and unique voices in S.A.! Bookings essential.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Stev19.



Related Articles View More South Africa Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • #ACTORSLIFE Comes to The Drama Factory
  • TWO TO TANGO - PREVIEW Comes to The Drama Factory
  • FAMILY SECRETS Comes to Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre
  • College Of Magic's Star Female Juggling Students Defy Gravity And Expectations On World Juggling Day
  • Brett Bailey's SAMSON Comes To The National Arts Festival
  • Andre Schwartz And Coenie De Villiers Bring GRENSLOOS to Theatre On The Bay

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup