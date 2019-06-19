STEVE ASHLEY - TRIBUTE TO TOM JONES & FRIENDS Heads to The Drama Factory

Many fans and supporters will remember one of S.A's most successful bands, the Staccatos and their hit song, "Cry to Me",sung by one of their lead singers, Steve Ashley.

Renowned and respected for his world-class exhibition of pure pitching, vocal power, unique style, dynamic stage personality, surreal humour and flamboyant, theatrical performances, Steve Ashley possesses a singing style, appearance and voice strikingly similar to that of Sir Tom Jones.

Steve Ashley's Tribute to "Tom Jones & Friends"is an entertaining act, covering decades of hits of Tom Jones and friends, Engelbert Humperdink, Elvis, Michael Bolton & Neil Diamond.

Some of the smash hits of these celebrated icons that his audience can look forward to, include:

Green Green Grass of Home, Help Yourself, It's not Unusual, What's new Pussycat, Love me Tonight, Sexbomb, I'll never fall in love again, (Tom Jones), Man without Love, Please Release Me, Last Waltz (Engelbert Humperdink), When I'm Back on my feet again (Michael Bolton), Suspicious Minds (Elvis) & I am I said (Neil Diamond).

"Steve Ashley raised the roof of The Boardwalk Casino (PE) and Guild Theatre (East London) and then brought it down again with his stunning performance, singing Tom Jones' hits in the same style as the Welshman".

Don't miss this show of one of the most powerful and unique voices in S.A.! Bookings essential.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Stev19.





