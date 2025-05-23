SOLITUDE Comes to Theatre Arts in Observatory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Solitude is a new play making its debut on the theatre scene in Cape Town at Theatre Arts in Observatory on the 26th and 27th of May. Written and performed by Kamogelo Mhlantla, a young theatre maker who has had a revival of his love for making theatre and creating work that speaks to a generation of young people who have often felt they have lacked a voice.

Directed by Qondiswa James, Solitude explores the duality of loneliness and being comfortable with being alone. Using physical theatre as a driving force to create its own language from the text and how the combination of the two invites the audience into the world and takes you on a journey of self reflection.

This is Mhlantla’s playwriting debut. Using a unique and abstract way of opening the conversation between the two characters in a world that feels ethereal and otherworldly, Mhlantla explores the vastness of being inside one’s own head and navigating that space while coming to terms with the overwhelming wave the Main character feels coming from the overarching terror from the personification of the mental health he encounters.

Solitude dives into the relationship one has with their mental health and how the two view each other, from exploring the effects of loneliness and how it affects someone, to feeling overwhelmed and lacking the tools to function.

