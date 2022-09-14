Sue Diepeveen's funny and poignant one-person show, So You Want To Be A Trophy Wife? comes to Theatre on the Square, Sandton from 14 to 24 September.

Produced for this run by Daphne Kuhn and Theatre on the Square with Faeron Wheeler of F Creations, the show is written and performed by Sue Diepeveen and directed by Wynne Bredenkamp (At the Edge of the Light; Salt}.

Following its screening at the NAF vFringe, the show has toured to venues such as The Drama Factory in Strand, Die Koelkamers in Paternoster and Umtiza Festival in East London, gathering praise from audience members and critics alike:

The play follows the highs and lows of reaching middle age and pokes fun at how society ignores women in this category.

In a world awash with "influencers" and "blessers", poor old Marie is swamped! First losing her husband and then her mother in the space of a year has put Marie in a position she never imagined she would be in.

Feeling invisible and desperate, her only hope, it seems, is to find herself a rich husband. But that is easier said than done. She'll also need to make a few changes in order to attract said rich man. Can mutton really be dressed up as lamb?

Just how do you move forward when you don't feel like you're equipped for this world?

As Marie packs up her deceased mothers' things, we take a trip down memory lane with her to discover the twists and turns life has handed her along the way.



Laugh along with Marie as she looks at the unbelievable expectations that society places on women, and how ridiculous the fairer sex can be in the pursuit of what we think is happiness.

"So You Want To Be A Trophy Wife? is a fun, light-hearted but meaningful look at how we perceive our middle-aged selves!' says Sue Diepeveen.

"When creating this production, I spent a lot of time researching tropes and norms that feed into the belief that we are objects to please men, and do we women perpetuate this thinking unconsciously? For example, why do we go out of our way to keep our legs shaved? Do we do it to feel more comfortable or is it a need to be more attractive to men?".

"The character of Marie was really born from a family member who was content to go along with what her family and friends thought and who was easily influenced. I started questioning if her life was actually happier because she didn't rock any boats. Perhaps all this soul searching makes us discontent?"