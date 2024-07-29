Review: VER IN DIE WERELD KITTIE at The Blik

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



VER IN DIE WERELD KITTIE is David Kramer's Kanna-winning musical that vividly brings to life the compelling story of Josef Marais and Rosa de Miranda's rise to fame in America and Canada during the 1950s. The play delves into the duo's success as ballad singers who popularised Afrikaans folk songs by performing them in English. However, at its heart, the musical centres on Kittie Jaftha, a woman from Worcester who feels deeply betrayed. Kittie knows that Josef learned these cherished folk songs from her and Koos Heuningbek, a worker on Koos's father's farm.

The play is performed in both English and Afrikaans, ensuring accessibility for all audience members with the aid of subtitles for those who do not speak Afrikaans. This bilingual approach not only maintains the authenticity of the cultural elements but also broadens its reach to a diverse audience.

The stellar cast features Rushney Ferguson, Jenny Stead, André Terblanché and Dean Balie. Each actor brings depth and nuance to their roles, effectively conveying the emotional complexities and cultural significance of the story.

- Rushney Ferguson delivers a powerful performance as Kittie Jaftha, capturing her sense of betrayal and the bittersweet nostalgia for a past overshadowed by unrecognised contributions.

- Jenny Stead supports the ensemble with her strong presence, adding depth to the narrative.

- André Terblanché and Dean Balie portray Josef Marais and Koos Heuningbek, respectively, with remarkable authenticity, highlighting the intricate dynamics between the characters.

The musical prowess of Kerryn Torrance, Ivan Potts and Nick Turner is a standout feature. Their instrumental accompaniment breathes life into the folk songs, transporting the audience to a different era and enriching the storytelling with authentic soundscapes. The on-stage 3-piece band was absolutely amazing, adding a rich, live musical element to the production.

David Kramer’s direction is masterful, striking a balance between poignant moments and lighter, entertaining segments. The production design effectively recreates the 1950s setting, immersing the audience in the cultural backdrop of the time. Seamless scene transitions and strong vocal ability by all four leads further enhance the production's quality.

What an incredible production written and directed by the legendary David Kramer. Presented by Blik Productions and crafted by a talented team:

- Written, composed, and directed by David Kramer

- Assistant Director: Dean Balie

- Lighting Design by Ben du Plessis

- Costume Coordination by Widaad Albertus

- Projection Design by Julian Davids

VER IN DIE WERELD KITTIE is a compelling musical that not only entertains but also educates its audience about a lesser-known chapter of Afrikaans folk music history. The combination of a talented cast, skilled musicians and David Kramer's thoughtful direction results in a memorable theatrical experience. It’s a poignant reminder of the often-overlooked contributions of individuals like Kittie Jaftha and Koos Heuningbek, whose cultural legacy lives on through their songs.

I absolutely loved the experience at The Blik, which is a real hidden gem right in the heart of the diverse and unique Cape Town. This great venue has only just opened and David Kramer's VER IN DIE WERELD KITTIE is the first-ever production there. Located in the well-known Epping area, it offers ease of access from all major routes and good secure parking. I look forward to attending many more productions there in the future.

This musical is a must-see for fans of historical dramas and folk music enthusiasts. Its bilingual presentation and the depth of its storytelling make it accessible and engaging for a wide audience.

Photo credit: Mark Wessels

VER IN DIE WERELD KITTIE will be on at The Blik 27 July to 11 August. Tickets cost R230 and can be booked via Webtickets.

