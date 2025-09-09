Review: NOISES OFF at Theatre on the Bay Is a Seamless and Side-Splittingly Funny Farce

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NOISES OFF by Michael Frayn is hailed as one of the funniest plays ever written. To succeed with a farce like this, however, requires exceptional execution. It’s no surprise then that this production hits all the right notes; I laughed from start to finish.

This was the first time in many years that I’d seen a farce at Theatre on the Bay. It took me back to the days of BOEING BOEING, DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER, and THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG directed by Alan Committie and starring Robert Fridjhon in the 2010s, all of which I adored.

It was glorious to see this deftly executed production of NOISES OFF bring farce back to Theatre on the Bay.

As already stated, to succeed with NOISES OFF is a feat in and of itself. It is a seriously demanding play which requires a lot from its actors.

The play-within-a-play follows the stressful, behind-the-curtain journey of a troop of actors, their dedicated production team and their exasperated director, who are just trying to get through their show in one piece.

Act One takes us through the strained final dress rehearsal, Act Two allows us to observe ‘backstage’ during the run, and Act Three reveals the final product of the show (for better or worse), having exhibited the rising off-stage drama in which the actors and production team find themselves.

Expertly directed by Chris Weare, the secret sauce is in the timing. While there is a lot of dialogue, many of the cues are blocking-intensive. Indeed, the production is incredibly fast paced and requires intense concentration and teamwork – which the cast nails.

One can only imagine the amount of rehearsing and work that it takes to ace the production at such a level. Act Two in particular is perfectly chaotic (and absolutely side splitting).

The cast of nine are delightful. Aidan Scott as the philandering but dedicated director is hilarious, beginning with his dryly delivered crits from a seat in the audience. As always, Scott is fantastic to watch, with expert timing and a magnetic speaking voice.

Natalie Robbie’s portrayal of the emotionally fragile and rather dotty Dotty is hilarious and lots of fun. I enjoyed observing her descent into madness.

Besides for Scott and Robbie, the cast is made up entirely of LAMTA students, all of whom hold their own: Jude Bunyan, Julietta Hodges, Mia Dippenaar, Michael Mittendorf, Robert Everson, and Scarlett Pay. Indeed, this is a great ensemble piece with strong, distinctive performances all round.

While I enjoyed (and laugh at) every performance, Stannard as actor, Gary, requires a shout-out. His physical comedy is superb and he has excellence stage presence.

Kieran McGregor’s gorgeous double-sided set is perfect for this meta-farce. The box set, being the set onstage in the play-within-a-play is all doors, just as a farce should be. This is nicely juxtaposed with the ‘backstage’ set used in Act 2 where we get to see the mechanics, to which an audience is not usually privy.

Frankie van Straten’s costumes are fun, eye-catching, preppy and polished – perfect for the genre.

As always, LAMTA achieves a superb production, which boasts the highest level of expertise and talent in the industry.

I’m hoping that this is the start of more LAMTA farces and more farces in general at Theatre on the Bay. NOISES OFF is the perfect return to the genre.

NOISES OFF runs from 27 August to 14 September 2025 at Theatre on the Bay. Tickers cost between R180.00 and R300.00 and are available via Webtickets.

Photo credits: Brenda Veldtman

