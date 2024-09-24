Review: CAPE BALLET AFRICA - SALT at Pam Golding Theatre At The Baxter

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cape Ballet Africa, established by highly respected dance figure Debbie Turner, has ignited a spark on the Baxter stage this September with its inaugural season, SALT, a stunning triple bill that highlights the depth of South African choreographic talent. Led by esteemed choreographers Kirsten Isenberg, Mthuthuzeli November and Michelle Reid, the company has embarked on a daring journey to blend classical ballet with the richness of South African culture. The result is a captivating programme that pushes boundaries while staying rooted in tradition, a hallmark of this new company's artistic identity.

Kirsten Isenberg’s Reverie, set to the lush sounds of Rachmaninov’s Concerto No. 2, opens the programme with a delicate delivery that complements the dreamlike choreography. The dancers, dressed in soft blush pinks, move like they are lost in thought, their bodies becoming reflections of emotional highs and lows. There is a wistful grace in this piece, as the choreography explores the dichotomy of solitude and support in the journey from darkness to light. The seamless pairing of musicality and movement creates a poignant and introspective experience for the audience.

The night then erupts into Mthuthuzeli November’s Chapter Two, a fiery, modern work with costumes in vibrant hues of pink and red, which perfectly complement Peter Johnson's pulsating, percussive score. The choreography bursts with rhythm, body isolations and lightning-fast footwork, a tribute to November’s signature style. His Chapter Two showcases dynamic delivery and execution, with dancers performing in perfect harmony with the well-paired musicality and choreography. The smooth transitions and lighting heighten the intensity of this piece. November’s African classical choreographic voice comes through with strength, reflecting his growth and joyous return to creating in his homeland.

Closing the evening is Michelle Reid’s Smoke, a jazzy, quirky ballet set to Dave Brubeck’s Take Five. Reid’s playful choreography captures the smooth and rhythmic pulse of the music while remaining grounded in classical technique. The dancers, in striking red costumes, embody the heat and intensity of the piece, their movement infused with Reid’s creative flair. The fusion of ballet and jazz creates a fresh, quite enjoyable fusion of dance disciplines that leaves a lasting impression.

With stellar lighting by Patrick Curtis and sleek set designs from Michael Mitchell, SALT, under the directorship of Debbie Turner, offers a powerful fusion of artistry, precision and cultural celebration. The Cape Ballet Africa dancers— Camille Bracher, Gabriel Ravenscroft, Gemma Trehearn, Jan Kotze, Joshua Williams, Julia O’Keeffe, Kayla Schultze, Kingsley Beukes, Mia Coomber, Nicolas Laubscher, Nina Simpson and Quinton Jacobs - move with a combination of grace and athleticism that points to the company’s bright future.

The evening offered a quite enjoyable, fresh fusion of ballet and other dance disciplines. From the captivating costumes to the dynamic execution, every detail was finely tuned, making the entire show an indelible experience. Not to single anyone out, as all the pieces were so well executed, but the fluid moves and skill of Joshua Williams were a particular highlight for me.

The delicate delivery of each piece, along with the well-paired musicality and choreography, created a seamless experience for the audience. Smooth transitions and lighting enhanced the dynamic delivery, showcasing the remarkable talent of the dancers. Through this inaugural season, Cape Ballet Africa boldly asserts itself on the world stage, carving out a space where classical ballet and African identity intertwine seamlessly.

The entire show left a lasting impact and I look forward to seeing more breath-taking blends of performances by Cape Ballet Africa that can only be expressed and delivered in a way that is uniquely African.



Photo credit Paul Seaby



SALT will be performed from 21 September until 28 September in the Pam Golding Theatre at The Baxter.



