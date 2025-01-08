Review: THE UKUKHANYA ARTS PROJECT LAUNCH at Theatre Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The launch of the Ukukhanya Arts Project on Heritage Day, September 24, 2024, at Theatre Arts was nothing short of extraordinary. This unique fusion of art and immunology transformed complex science into an inspiring and accessible celebration, leaving attendees moved and uplifted.

From high-energy performances by youth to mesmerizing vocals, dance and poetry, the event showcased the transformative power of creativity. The audience was captivated by performances from Amathunzi Arts & Development Centre, the soulful Babalwa Mentjies, the dynamic Little Giants Jazz Band and the heartfelt poetry of Abueng Junior. Each act brought something special, intertwining art and science in a way that was both educational and deeply meaningful.

Clive Gray’s stunning photography and the powerful synergy between art and science made this event a true cultural experience. The performances by the cast of Immunity Theatre and the beautiful integration of Ontogeny vocals added layers of depth to the programme. Amidst the fun and laughter, a very clear and definite message resonated with every member of the audience, inspiring reflection and action.

This wasn’t just a launch, it felt like a family gathering, where art, science and community came together to illuminate the beauty and intricacy of the immune system. It was a brilliant choice to hold the event on Heritage Day, a day that celebrates our shared identity and diversity, perfectly aligning with the project’s vision.

The Ukukhanya Arts Project stands as a beacon of hope, empowering transformative artists, creators and future leaders to envision a life beyond their circumstances while gaining valuable scientific knowledge. Just as the immune system protects the body, Ukukhanya promotes a societal defense against social ills like poverty, crime and unemployment, fostering a vision of transformation and resilience. For over twenty years, it has built a successful legacy of amazing collaborations and powerful productions, proving time and again that creativity can light even the darkest corners of society with hope and a future.

Special mention must be made of the humility and warmth of leaders like Abueng Junior and Clive Gray, whose presence made everyone feel welcome and like family. Their approach speaks directly to the heart of Ukukhanya’s mission, connection, empowerment and a shared vision for a brighter future.

Simply being present at the launch inspired a desire to get involved, whether physically, financially or through any available resources. The powerful performances, stellar production and heartfelt message left an indelible mark and it’s easy to believe that anyone attending one of Ukukhanya’s collaborations or productions would leave feeling the same way.

The Ukukhanya Arts Project is a meaningful initiative that deserves wide recognition. It’s a celebration of innovation, creativity and collaboration and it calls out for support from schools, families and sponsors. Together, we can continue to bridge the gap between art and science, fostering greater understanding and appreciation for both.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative journey. Let’s celebrate the brilliance of art, the wonders of science and the power of coming together as a community.



Connect with this Project by contacting Bon Holtak at bon.holtak@immunopaedia.org.za

