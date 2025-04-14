Lebo M Live Will Perform Concert With Special Guest Hans Zimmer: Celebrating a Musical Legacy

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prepare for a first of its kind live concert event as Grammy Award-winning entertainment icon Lebo M takes to the stage in Cape Town on Friday, 18 April 2025 at the prestigious Grand Arena at GrandWest - 30 years after the iconic chant Nants’ ingonyama put African music on the global stage. Featuring special guest Hans Zimmer, the concert will be the culmination of a week of events celebrating African talent, empowering the next generation of artists to success in the digital age and bridging continents through music.

Renowned composer, singer, songwriter, and music producer, Lebo M, will be joined by an all-star lineup including MiCasa, The Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra, The Soweto Spiritual Singers, The Ndlovu Youth Choir, Nkosinathi Shabalala and Refi Sings.

Celebrating nearly 40 years in music and film, Lebo M’s journey began with The Power of One and reached global acclaim with Disney’s The Lion King. His pioneering work reshaped how African music is experienced worldwide. An Oscar nominee and Grammy winner, Lebo M is globally recognised for his role in bringing African music to the world - as a composer, producer, and performer.

Now, for one unforgettable night, ‘Lebo M Live with Special Guest Hans Zimmer’ will take audiences on an emotional and nostalgic journey, celebrating Lebo M’s remarkable career and cultural impact. Lebo M shares his excitement: “My music is – and always will be – rooted in home soil, and I couldn’t be more excited about staging my first live concert season in Cape Town. The music from The Lion King not only touched hearts and minds around the world, it continues to provide an inspirational platform to uplift local talent and inspire the next generation of creators.”

“I am thrilled that we have been partners, brothers, and friends since childhood. We began our journey creating films about Africa at a time when few were willing to do,” adds Hans Zimmer. Don’t miss this historic event! Witness two of the world’s most renowned musicians perform together for the first time on African soil in a night of pure musical magic.

