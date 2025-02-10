Review: AN UNROMANTIC COMEDY at Baxter Studio - Baxter Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you’re in the mood for a night of side-splitting laughter, sizzling chemistry and a refreshingly honest take on modern relationships, An Unromantic Comedy is exactly what you need. From the moment the first performer enters, this high-energy production grabs hold of the audience and never lets go, delivering one hilarious (and all-too-relatable) moment after another.

The story kicks off with Jason, who, thanks to a spectacular mistake, accidentally invites his ex-fiancée, Robin, to what was meant to be a romantic dinner for two. Before he can even process the awkwardness, Robin’s former Best Friend crashes the party, igniting a series of revelations, rivalries and riotous miscommunications. What follows is a whirlwind of sharp-tongued banter, shocking confessions and a fresh, playful exploration of love, loyalty and what it really means to move on.

Written by Rosalind Butler, known for her witty, razor-sharp scripts that have entertained South African TV audiences for years and directed by Craig Freimond, the mastermind behind both stage hits and celebrated local films, this production is a masterclass in modern comedy. It cleverly asks: Are we truly ready for commitment? Is marriage outdated? And does the sacred "sisterhood code" actually hold up in the real world?

The dynamite cast, Lyle October, Tamzin Williams and Awethu Hleli, bring an infectious energy to the stage, fully embodying their characters with effortless charm and impeccable comedic timing. Their synergy is undeniable, making every scene feel fresh, authentic and laugh-out-loud funny. There's no over-acting, no forced gags, just pure, natural comedic gold that keeps the audience thoroughly engaged from start to finish.

Visually, An Unromantic Comedy is just as delightful. The stunning set design, atmospheric lighting and seamless sound work create the perfect backdrop for this chaotic yet heartfelt story. Every detail, from the slick staging to the perfectly timed sound effects, enhances the experience, pulling the audience deeper into the delicious drama unfolding on stage.

By the time the final bows are taken, you’ll find yourself wiping away tears of laughter and still buzzing from the energy of the performance. This is the kind of play that keeps you talking long after you’ve left the theatre, debating the characters' choices, reliving the funniest moments and maybe even questioning your own views on love and relationships.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect friends' night out, a fun date night or simply a much-needed escape from a hectic week, An Unromantic Comedy delivers in every way. It’s fresh, it’s fast-paced and most importantly, it’s absolutely hilarious.

Don’t miss it!

