Nik Rabinowitz Brings Hit New Show LATE BLOOMER To Baxter Theatre

South Africa's original Xhosa-speaking, Jewish leg-spinner turned comedian's new stand up show gets under his skin, literally, as he ruminates over his recent DNA test results and a host of other pressing issues in his thoroughly hilarious, inimitable and insensitive manner.

Join Nik as he tries to figure out who he is, where he came from, where he's going, and how he ended up here, with a wife, three kids, two animals, one mortgage and the vague feeling that he should pack up everything and move back to Lithuania.

"One of the best sets by a South African comic in the last four or five years" - Bruce Dennill,pArticipate

LATE BLOOMER is directed by Rob Van Vuuren.

A former Stand Up of the Year winner, Rabinowitz has over the last eighteen years established himself as one of the country's premier comics. He's toured internationally, including Nigeria, The Netherlands, Australia, Canada, the USA and the UK, where he's appeared at The Royal Albert Hall, on BBC 2's Mock the Week, and outside a bar in Bristol in 1993 which he couldn't get into. 2018 marked his twelfth one man show, Dry White.

LATE BLOOMER runs from November 26th to December 14th at the Baxter Concert Hall, Tuesdays to Saturdays at 20.00.

Age restriction: 14

Ticket cost R140 to R180.

Bookings at Webtickets www.webtickets.co.za or selected Pick n Pay stores.





