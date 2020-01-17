Naked Girls Reading: SMASH THE PATRIARCHY Comes to POPArt Theatre

There is something altogether more intimate about a woman reading in the nude. Let the thrilling and eccentric ladies mesmerise you with their tales from a range of novels, short stories and modern fiction and allow you to witness the delight and splendour of women who like to read... naked.

FAQ's What is Naked Girls Reading? At each event, a small cast of beautiful ladies remove their clothing (yes, all of it) and read to an adoring audience.

Are the girls really naked? Yes, we are.

Is the audience naked? No they are not.

Do the girls read to themselves or out loud? We read out loud to the audience. It is entertaining, magical, often funny, sometimes heart-wrenching and really very sexy.

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at POPArt by visiting popartcentre.co.za. For telephone enquiries please call Hayleigh on 083.245.1040 or Orly on 082.472.2559.





Related Articles Shows View More South Africa Stories

More Hot Stories For You