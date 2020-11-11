Milnerton Players Presents Two Live Performances Only Of A Musical Concert NO MATTER WHAT

Booking is now open and tickets must be booked online through Quicket.

Milnerton Playhouse is opening its doors again as the curtain rises on a new musical show put together by Bonny White.

Her talented cast of singers are all raring to go and include performers Christine Thonissen, Fiona Tanner, Frances Sholto-Douglas, Georgia Bailey, Kaylene Hendricks, Kristina Burge, Mia Hough, Nicole van Blerk, Noah de Villiers, Rob Coutts, many of whom have won numerous awards. Accompanied by Rouzanna Coxon expect a show that breathes life into the theatre as we enjoy live performance once again.

Bonny White's dedication to theatre is legendary and in staging this musical event for Milnerton Playhouse it is a testament to her love of musical theatre, seeing it come alive on stage again and helping the theatre stay afloat with some much needed income. In Bonny's own words: "This is a warm, amusing and moving concert of songs to lift our spirits and remind us that theatre and story-telling will prevail. No matter what".

All COVID 19 protocols will be observed and, with social distancing only 52 seats are available so don't miss out. Seating is unreserved. However, couples and small family groups may be allocated seats together when they arrive at the theatre. If you are wheelchair disabled and require door access or front row space or, if you just have a preference of seating, please e-mail: bookings@milnertonplayers.com

Book early to avoid disappointment. Patrons are asked to arrive early to have temperature and details noted and please respect other patrons by observing social spacing in all areas of the theatre and by keeping your mask on at all times, except when eating or drinking.

