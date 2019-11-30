LIZE MYNHARDT and MISS HONEY Come to The Drama Factory

Three fantastic female songwriters are teaming up for a night of beautiful music and storytelling at the Drama Factory. Lize Mynhardt, Grace Newton and Sarah McArthur (Miss Honey) are playing together for one night only in Somerset West. Do not miss out!

Born and raised in Cape Town, 26 year old Lize Mynhardt was blessed with perfect pitch. From the tender age of six she began playing and mastering the piano as well as the acoustic guitar despite the fact that she couldn't read sheet music. To date Mynhardt plays seven instruments excluding her voice which has only improved year on year. All this lead her to audition for Idols in 2014 - where she reached the semi-finals and was placed second runner up. Since then, Mynhardt - who put her BComm LLB at Stellenbosch University on hold to become a fulltime musician - has been refining her art.

Miss Honey is a musical duo from Cape Town. Sarah McArthur and Grace Newton create a hauntingly beautiful atmosphere while telling stories with their voices and instruments. Further Info: Amongst Lize's notable achievements she counts being the opening act for Mi Casa, the Parlotones and Francois van Coke, as well as performing alongside Rosanthorn, Watershed, Majozi and Sterling EQ. Venues include Cavalli, Spier, Shimmy Beach Club, Le Quartier Francais and Lourensford Estate amongst others. "I feel untouchable when I'm on stage," explains Mynhardt. "It's an incredible feeling when you can figuratively bleed out your emotions into an audience and they can feel every drop of it. Everything I have felt over the years coupled with personal memories and life experiences is what I want people to feel me projecting through my music."

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/Grace19.





