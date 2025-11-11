LAMTA Will Host '20 Years Of The Tony Awards - A Musical Revue' at Theatre On The Bay

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join the students of the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA) as they take you on a musical journey through the last two decades of Tony Award–winning and nominated shows in 20 Years of the Tony Awards- A LAMTA Musical Revue, an energetic and joy-filled celebration of the songs and stories that have wowed audiences on the Great White Way.

From the magic of Wicked to the rhythms of Hamilton, plus the passion of Hadestown, the fun of Six, and the tragic glam of Moulin Rouge, this musical revue bursts with heart, humour and pure theatrical electricity.

Featuring LAMTA's powerhouse voices and dynamic performers, this is your front-row ticket to Broadway's best, all in one unforgettable night!

The season runs from 4 to 13 December 2025 with shows on Tuesdays to Saturdays at 8pm with matinees on Saturdays at 3pm. Tickets cost from R150 via Webtickets or 0214383301 and advance booking is highly recommended.