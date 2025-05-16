Jason And Nicholas Goliath Return To Montecasino With An All-New HAPPINESS ECONOMY COMEDY TOUR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a successful national run in 2024, Jason and Nicholas Goliath are back with an all-new edition of The Happiness Economy Comedy Tour - live at the Pieter Toerien Theatre, Montecasino, from 18 June to 6 July 2025. Tickets are now available for R200 on Webtickets.

Blending raw comedy, heartfelt insight, and an honest interrogation of joy, The Happiness Economy has evolved into a fresh, updated show driven by lived experiences and real audience interactions. While maintaining its signature tone of laughter-fuelled self-reflection, the 2025 edition incorporates brand-new stories, material, and revelations gathered from the duo's personal lives and nationwide engagements.

In parallel, Jason and Nicholas have been exploring happiness further through The Happiness Economy Podcast-where they've interviewed celebrities and everyday heroes about what happiness means in South Africa today. This new stage show is the culmination of that journey, offering a comedic but candid lens into the mental, emotional, and societal pressures we all face.

"This show is interactive, personal and unlike anything we've done before. Think of it as comedy with heart-and sometimes, heartbreak," says Jason Goliath.

Nicholas Goliath adds, "We've learnt that comedy doesn't just heal-it reveals. We're telling stories that make people laugh, cry, and think."

Fans can expect a hilarious, high-energy, and introspective experience that is bold, unapologetic, and healing in unexpected ways.

