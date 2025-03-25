JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING THE TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT Comes to Cape Town and Johannesburg

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Producers Pieter Toerien and the Luitingh Alexander Musical Theatre Academy (LAMTA) will present a new production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, the beloved musical masterpiece by Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber opening first at Theatre on the Bay in Cape Town on 9 May 2025. Bursting with vibrant energy and unforgettable music and song, this production is set to captivate audiences of all ages like never before.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber’s multi award-winning show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway, international tours in over 80 countries worldwide and has become one of the world’s most beloved family musicals. Featuring much loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There’s One More Angel in Heaven and Go, Go, Go Joseph.

A global phenomenon, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is celebrated for its timeless story, brilliant score, dynamic choreography, and uplifting themes of hope, resilience, and destiny. Taking on the titular role is the exceptional Dylan Janse van Rensburg (Spring Awakening, My Fair Lady), alongside powerhouse vocalist Lelo Ramasimong (The Colour Purple, Little Shop of Horrors, Dreamgirls) as the Narrator and the charismatic Chris Jaftha (Top Billing, Mamma Mia, West Side Story, High School Musical - Live on Stage) as Pharaoh. This stellar cast promises an emotionally charged theatrical experience.

Under the direction of Anton Luitingh and Duane Alexander, with musical supervision by Charl-Johan Lingenfelder and musical direction by Amy Campbell, audiences can expect a fresh and exhilarating interpretation of this classic, timeless musical. Choreographers Duane Alexander and Jared Schaedler bring dazzling movement to the stage, while Niall Griffin on set and costumes and Oliver Hauser on lighting will produce a visual spectacle of note.

Bringing further gravitas and boundless energy to the show is an outstanding ensemble, including LAMTA graduates Stuart Brown (Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Mamma Mia!), Gianluca Gironi (Thrill Me, Mamma Mia!), Miguel de Sampaio (Amadeus, Manband), Jasmine Minter (The Addams Family, Spring Awakening), Michael Stray (Dear Evan Hansen, Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story), Jayden Dickson (The Addams Family, Spring Awakening), Gemma Bisseker (My Fair Lady, Hollywood), Léa Blerk (Amadeus, Dear Evan Hansen), Michiel Bester (The Sound of Music, My Fair Lady), Anna Olivier (Another Day, Come Together) and Bradley Smith (Mamma Mia!). Justin Swartz (Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia!) Danie Conradie (My Fair Lady), Braeden Buys (The Addams Family), Manyano Ngoma, (My Fair Lady) Logan Cornelius, Dylan Du Plessis, and Yethu Kibi complete the top-notch line up.

South African audiences are in for a theatrical treat as Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat premieres in Cape Town at Theatre on the Bay on 9 May 2025, before heading to Johannesburg for a highly anticipated run at Pieter Toerien's Montecasino Theatre starting 18 July 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to experience this exhilarating production, a must-see for the whole family! Tickets cost from R175 through Webtickets.

