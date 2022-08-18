GOLIATH And GOLIATH 10 Year Comedy Tour Is Coming To Cape Town This August

Playing homage to their first official comedic production 10 years ago, comedic and entertainment agency, GOLIATH and GOLIATH launched their anniversary tour in July 2022 with a sold out show at The Lyric Theatre, Gold Reef City, Johannesburg. The tour now has its eyes set on Cape Town with performances on the 25th August Premium Sports Bar, Mitchells Plain, 26 August Walala Wasala, Claremont and 27th August Canal Walk Auditorium, Century City. Tickets are R150 and available on Webtickets.

Many years ago, with the initial vision of bringing comedy to coloured audiences, the Goliath's developed "Awednesday". A comedy night held the last Wednesday of every month. It was their first comedy production to grow a cult following. Soon after at a carwash in Florida Johannesburg, GOLIATH and GOLIATH was born. The day Jason, Donovan and Nicholas met and spoke about working together on a formal basis. This then led to Jason's sister, Kate Goliath, resigning from her job in Communications, to become their talent manager, then later on, the Managing Director of GOLIATH and GOLIATH.

With MD Kate Goliath at the helm, today GOLIATH and GOLIATH are renowned for their stand-up comedy and corporate entertainment offering. They are a multi-award winning agency and pioneers in the comedic space who work with multinational brands, local and international producers and talent.

"Covid directly affected our industry, our business and the careers of the Goliath comedic trio. As an SME, we feel blessed that we are able to celebrate 10 years and spread happiness in its purest form; bringing stand-up comedy to a live audience", says Kate Goliath MD, GOLIATH and GOLIATH.

With Covid restrictions being lifted, GOLIATH and GOLIATH is focused more than ever on spreading "the happy" and "the laughs". So Cape Town audiences should prepare themselves for a big bill line-up of comedians and tons of laughter!

The Goliath COmedy Tour Cape Town

25 August Premium Sports Bar

1 Avocado Street

Westridge

CT

R150

Pax 150

Line Up: Jason Goliath, Nicholas Goliath, Stuart Taylor, Yaaseen Barnes, Ambrose Uren

26 August Walala Wasala

11 Imam Harron Road

Brookside Office Building

Villager FC

CT

R150

Pax 120

Line Up: Jason Goliath, Nicholas Goliath, Stuart Taylor, Yaaseen Barnes, Dalin Oliver

27 August Canal Walk Auditorium

Century Boulevard

Century City

Cape Town

R150

Pax 170

Line Up: Jason Goliath, Nicholas Goliath, Stuart Taylor, Yaaseen Barnes, Kenwyn Davids

For more information or tour announcements please visit GOLIATH and GOLIATH social media platforms. For tickets sales please visit Webtickets.

ABOUT GOLIATH AND GOLIATH



Goliath and Goliath is a multi-award winning comedy and entertainment agency renowned for its stand-up comedy and corporate entertainment offering. MD Kate Goliath and comedians, Jason, Donovan and Nicholas Goliath, have built one of the most formidable brands in South African Comedy. Goliath and Goliath operates as a consulting agency, where the expertise, talent and professionalism developed over the years, is an additional value-add shared with clients.With MD Kate Goliath at the helm, the agency has been operating since March 2012 and is dedicated to service clients better by providing a wider offering.