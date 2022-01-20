GET BACK - Andrew Young Plays The Beatles Comes to The Drama Factory

Andrew Young is back in South Africa and ready to wow the audience at The Drama Factory.

Through music Andrew will take the audience on a journey of his life growing up in Liverpool and play the songs that have influenced him and a generation of musicians.

Program includes classic songs from Liverpool: Hey Jude, Imagine, Yesterday, I Saw Her Standing There, A Hard Day's Night, The Long And Winding Road, Strawberry Fields, Penny Lane, Let It Be, Ferry Cross The Mersey, You'll Never Walk Alone.

Get Back has been performed in Europe, China and South Africa and has received the highest reviews.

Andrew started his musical training in Liverpool, UK, at the age of 8 with Clarinet and Saxophone lessons, but he would rather have been playing football! Andrew has spent his life traveling the world with his saxophones, including tours to Europe, Turkey, Caribbean, Far East, South America & South Africa. He has performed with various Symphony Orchestras and alongside Pop/Jazz/Funk luminaries such as Matt Bianco and Precious Wilson Band, Joseph Shabalala, Jonathan Butler, Shakatak, Dame Shirley Bassey, James Galway, Keith Washington Dionne Warwick. Buena Vista Social Club, Spyro Gyra.

Andrew was invited to South Africa as a Member of the Kwazulu Natal Philharmonic Orchestra and shortly thereafter he formed his own band "Let It Flow." a 5 piece Jazz/Funk/Fusion Band which brought him huge success and a No. 1 Album on theEast Coast Radio hit parade.

Awarded an Honoree Doctorate for Services to Music by Vienna University, presented to him by Otto Von Habsburg (Archduke of Austria).

Standard Bank Ovation Award at the 2019 & 2020 National Arts Festival, Makhanda, South Africa.

Learn more at http://www.andrewyoung.net

