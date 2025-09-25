David Kramer's ORPHEUS MCADOO Musical Returns to Artscape This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its premiere in October 2024, Orpheus McAdoo will return to Artscape Theatre in October 2025. Written and directed by South African theatre legend David Kramer, this stirring musical celebrates the true story of Orpheus McAdoo and his Virginia Jubilee Singers, a choir of African-American performers who toured South Africa in the 1890s and took the Cape by storm.

At the centre of this moving production is Conroy Scott in the title role. A distinguished Cape Town Opera House Soloist, Scott brings vocal gravitas and deep emotional resonance to the role of McAdoo, a visionary who faced the complexities of race, performance and identity while introducing South African audiences to American spirituals and jubilee singing for the first time. Scott is joined by CTO House Soloist alongside Brittany Smith as Mattie Allen and a cast that uniquely blends opera singers and stage actors, creating a musical texture that is both theatrically rich and vocally thrilling.

With its evocative mix of old spirituals, ragtime, early American folk and South African musical influences, Orpheus McAdoo gives audiences a sonic and emotional journey through a little-known but powerful chapter of Cape Town's past. Kramer's script and original compositions are layered with authenticity and compassion, weaving together true history with artistic imagination. The inclusion of traditional spirituals gives the show its beating heart—songs once sung in bondage now lifted in concert halls across continents.

Kurt Haupt joins as Musical Director for this second season, bringing fresh energy and nuance to the production's choral and instrumental elements. The musical also features arrangements by Dawid Boverhoff, movement direction by Fiona du Plooy, striking set and costume design is by Julian David and Maritha Visagie and lighting is by Kieran Cattel.

The story follows McAdoo and his wife Mattie as they navigate love, ambition, cultural collision and the pressure of being Black performers in colonial-era South Africa. As their jubilee choir travels the country, they encounter fame, admiration—and controversy. Kramer's work sensitively explores the fine line between performance and identity and the price of respectability in a racially divided society.

Joining CTO's extraordinary vocal talent is a stellar cast that will be reprising their roles, including Jody Abrahams (Arendsvlei, 7de Laan) as Egbert Washburn, Alexis Petersen (The Little Mermaid, Danger in the Dark) as Lucy Moten, Elton Landrew (Ellen: The Ellen Bakkie's Story, Danger in the Dark) as M.B Curtis, Natalie Robbie (Noises Off, Spring Awakening) as Lady Loch/Rose and Eldon van der Merwe (Roem, Die Klaskamer) as Richard McAdoo. Zolani Shangase (The Lion King, We Will Rock You World Tour), joins this cast for the first time, as Ernest Logan. The production moves seamlessly between large-scale choral scenes and intimate human drama and those who love old spirituals, choral music and historical Cape Town will find much to enjoy in this feel-good story.

Kramer, well known previous hit musicals such as Danger in the Dark, Ver in die Wêreld Kittie, and District Six-the Musical and Kat and the Kings together with the late Taliep Petersen…..has created a show that is both celebratory and poignant. With Orpheus McAdoo, he brings to light a buried legacy that honours the voices that reshaped how South Africans heard and felt music.

Orpheus McAdoo runs at Artscape from 21 October to 2 November 2025 with tickets ranging in price from R170 to R520, available via Webtickets or the Artscape Box Office on 021 421 7695. Discounts are offered for pensioners, students with valid ID and groups of 5 or more, starting at 5% off for groups of 5+ and increasing up to 20% off for groups of 20+.

As part of Cape Town Opera's Heritage Week promotion, all tickets purchased between 24 September (Heritage Day) and 1 October 2025 receive a 50% discount in celebration of South African music heritage. Please note, no under 5s allowed.