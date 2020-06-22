Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra Fights to Stay Afloat Amidst the Health Crisis

Cape Town Philharmonic Orchestra is, like many performing arts organizations, fighting to stay alive during the health crisis.

"The pandemic has brought concert life to a standstill: since mid-March we have been unable to perform in public," said CPO CEO Louis Heyneman told Daily Maverick.

After cancelling many performances, the CPO was able to generate some funds through community initiatives such as Reddam House Constantia College's "Playing it Forward" series.

"But things will start getting tougher on all households and I expect the dramatic social needs of the poor will influence audiences' generosity in the near future," said Heyneman. "We cannot rely on handouts for a long time."

The box office losses have fallen "into the million" and Heyneman says that the organization has started to lay off administrative positions and cut salaries to ensure the musicians can survive.

For now, the orchestra is relying on digital performances, by Heyneman is remaining hopeful they can reopen in the Spring.

"'Ons kyk die kat uit die boom', as they say in Afrikaans," he said. "We are carefully judging the situation, from a distance."

