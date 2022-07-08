Cape Town Opera Soloist Brittany Smith Comes to New York on Two Week Cultural Exchange

Right after Cape Town Opera's season of Le Nozze di Figaro ends its Johannesburg season at the Roodepoort Theatre on 15 July, Cape Town Opera soloist Brittany Smith will be jetting off to spend two weeks at the Bel Canto Boot Camp (BCBC) in New York City.

Founded in 2020 by South African Rachelle Jonck, Bel Canto Boot Camp offers instruction in 'the old Italian style'.

By focusing on the seemingly-mysterious core concepts of Bel Canto style, on developing a keen ear, and on practitioners' performance mindset, BCBC strives to set a standard for functional vocal music training.

Says Cape Town Opera's Artistic Director Magdalene Minnaar, "It's incredible that Bel Canto Boot Camp chose Cape Town Opera out of so many companies with whom they could have collaborated around the world. The level of education and insight that BCBC brings is phenomenal. The team is among some of the best in the business and we feel very privileged to be able to have Brittany work with them."

Le Nozze di Figaro ends it Roodepoort Theatre run on 15 July with tickets available through Webtickets: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2184719®id=157&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.webtickets.co.za%2Fv2%2Fevent.aspx%3Fitemid%3D1515128575?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. The next major Cape Town Opera production in which Brittany will perform will be L'Elisir d'Amore at Theatre on the Bay in September 2022.