CAPE BALLET AFRICA To Present Petite Giselle And Salt-ed At The Drama Factory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cape Ballet Africa will return to The Drama Factory next month for six performances only of Petite Giselle and SALT-ed, running September 10–14, 2025.

The new double bill follows two previous sold-out engagements at the venue and will feature excerpts from Maina Gielgud’s classic Giselle alongside Michelle Reid’s Smoke from the acclaimed triple bill SALT.

Audiences will also see the first South African performances of Kirsten Isenberg’s new pas de deux Nocturne, which premiered at the 2025 Benois de la Danse.

Choreographed by internationally renowned Maina Gielgud, Petite Giselle offers highlights from the beloved romantic ballet about love and betrayal. Reid’s Smoke is described by Dance Europe’s Maggie Foyer as “a smouldering, jazzy piece” with “a clever play of dynamics to build a head of steam.”

Performances will take place September 10–12 at 7:00 p.m., September 13 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m., and September 14 at 4:00 p.m. Tickets are R280 and can be booked at thedramafactory.co.za.