Bianca Del Rio Returns To Cape Town and JHB With IT'S JESTER JOKE

Comedy queen and RuPaul's Drag Race champion Bianca Del Rio is heading back to South Africa by popular demand.

Following her sell-out South African dates last year, the Queen of Mean has announced she will be returning to Cape Town and Johannesburg in August 2019 with her brand new comedy show It's Jester Joke that forms part of her most ambitious world tour to date.

In the show that has garnered rave reviews since the tour kicked off last year, the self-proclaimed 'Clown in a Gown' tells tales of her world travels and the outrageous circus that is her life. Irreverent to the core and fabulously fierce, Bianca's no-holds-barred style of comedy will once again shock and delight audiences. With her acerbic wit, a 'tell-it-like-it-is' manner and hilarious views on everything from politics to family, social media and all that lies in between, Bianca Del Rio has garnered a massive international following and is one the biggest drag superstars in the world today.

Bianca Del Rio is the alter ego of seasoned comic Roy Haylock. After quickly becoming the front-runner on Season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, Bianca was crowned the winner in May 2014. Previous shows such as The Rolodex of Hate, Not Today Satan and Blame It On Bianca Del Rio -that was a hit in SA last year- have all enjoyed sold-out status globally and her Instagram account currently revels in a 1.9 million Follower base.

It's Jester Joke is at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Friday 9 August at 8pm and at The Teatro at Montecasino on Saturday 10 August at 8pm. Tickets are now on sale from R300 per person through Computicket:https://mobile.computicket.com/event/bianca_del_rio_it_s_jester_joke/7091278. A limited amount of tickets will also be released for the Meet & Greet with Bianca Del Rio before the performances. Please note the attendance age restriction of 18+. Advance booking is highly recommended.





