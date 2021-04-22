BREAKDOWN Comes to The Drama Factory

Breakdown is a romantic comedic play about a young couple on their way to a weekend away in the Karoo when the car unexpectedly breaks down, causing the couple to reflect on how it all started, where they are now and where they are going. Don't miss out on a light-hearted, and yet extremely, relatable comedy about a young couple trying to survive a night in the Karoo. Throughout the evening moments of frustration bring out years of hidden feelings, guilt and a surprise confession or two.

Written by the British writer, Mark Leeson, Breakdown is adapted and directed by Kanya Viljoen and stars newcomers, Leroux van Diemen and Kira Inanna.

After a sold-out run at 44 on Long in Cape Town, Breakdown will be seen at the Drama Factory. Van Diemen and Inana are recently graduated students from Act Cape Town and the production is supported by Act Cape Town.

Creative Team: A play by Mark Leeson, Adapted and Directed by Kanya Viljoen

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za. The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/show/vil202101.