BABAH-GO-ROUND Comes To The Drama Factory In March

Running from Sat 1 Mar 2025 To Sat 1 Mar 2025.

By: Feb. 04, 2025
BABAH-GO-ROUND Comes To The Drama Factory In March Image
Babah-Go-Round has been announced at The Drama Factory. Developed and performed by Schoemé Steenkamp with musical direction by Hilletje Möller Bashew.

BABAH-GO-ROUND Comes To The Drama Factory In March
Wonder around the world with your little wonder! Babah-Go-Round is a theatre experience for babies (4-24 months old) and their caregivers. All around the world and through all the seasons, there'll always be friendship…and babies! Come and experience that theatre is indeed for all ages! 

This story about a growing friendship takes the little ones through every season and capture their imagination according to their own developmental milestones. As babies absorb every part of their world intensely, it is the perfect time to gently introduce them to the wonder of theatre.

Developed and performed by  Schoemé Steenkamp with musical direction by Hilletje Möller Bashew 

For Schoemé Steenkamp it is an immense privilege to present and enjoy the special genre of theatre, Theatre for Babies. Originally from the Free State, PuppeTrix has been speciliasing in Theatre for the Very Young since 2016. Time and time again, audiences are amazed at the ability of a baby, as young as 4 months old, to enjoy theatre. Schoemé had the privilege of watching and learn from international productions, from Italy, Singapore, Denmark and Wales. Babah-Go-Round was nominated for the Best Youth Theatre Debut production at the Vrystaat Arts Festival, 2019

Booking and Venue Information

Book securely online with a credit card for any show at The Drama Factory by visiting www.thedramafactory.co.za
The direct booking page for this particular show is www.thedramafactory.co.za/whatson#1March25





