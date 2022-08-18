Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Artscape and Suidoosterfees Announce 2022 High School Drama Festival Finalists

The festival runs from 18 to 20 August 2022.

Register for South Africa News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Artscape and Suidoosterfees Announce 2022 High School Drama Festival Finalists

Artscape again joined hands with the Suidoosterfees to produce an even more prestigious High School Drama Festival in 2022.

Schools all over the Western Cape were invited to submit 10-minute audition videos of their plays. During the first round of the festival a few months ago, eight finalists were selected by a panel of judges to perform their entries in the Artscape Arena from 18 to 20 August 2022. The school plays all have themes that address social challenges learners face daily.

The objective of the High School Drama Festival is to offer learners a platform to showcase their creativity on a professional stage, while expressing their views on social concerns to a captive audience. An awards ceremony will be held at the end of the festival to acknowledge best actors, directors and playwrights. The cast of the winning drama will be invited to perform their production to Suidoosterfees festival audiences in April/May 2023.

Professor Brian Figaji, chairman of the Suidoosterfees Board, says, "We are excited about or partnership with Artscape to bring this project to schools. The Suidoosterfees has a strong focus on development programmes, and we regard the High School Drama Festival as another opportunity to support and develop young, promising talent to become enthusiastic theatre makers."

Marlene le Roux, Artscape CEO, remarked, "This experience broadens participants' horizons as they experience the magic of live theatre in an advanced technical environment. They are able to learn all the skills required to become disciplined performers with a healthy regard for theatre etiquette."

Jana Hattingh, Suidoosterfees CEO, also expressed her enthusiasm for the project: "The festival takes pride in honing the skills of young, talented people, ultimately benefiting growth and sustainability in the theatre industry."

The adjudication panel, consisting of Mbulelo Grootboom, Herman van der Westhuizen, Dara Kometz and Rafiek Mammon, had a challenging task selecting the top eight candidates from 21 entries. Mammon said, "Every school made a great effort to impress, but ultimately only eight could be accommodated for this year's festival in August. In addition to the quality of entries, we also took thematic diversity into consideration."

The eight schools that will compete in the finals are Bernadino Heights, Scottsdene; Harry Gwala Secondary School, Khayelitsha; Ikhwezi Theatre Group, Khayelitsha; Immaculata High School, Wynberg; Langa High School; Martin Oosthuizen High School, Kakamas; Pioneer School for the Visually Impaired and Vusisizwe Secondary School, both in Worcester.

Tickets for the festival, from 18 to 20 August 2022, will be available at Computicket at R50. The programme for performances will be announced soon.




More Hot Stories For You


'Winter Sassy Classics - Women's Month Festival' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month'Winter Sassy Classics - Women's Month Festival' Comes to The Drama Factory This Month
August 16, 2022

In this Sassy Classics concert, we celebrate women's power and unique strength. Each artist's performance is an expression of their individuality. We aim to inspire, entertain and enchant you with beautiful music. 
Dalin Oliver Comes to Theatre On The Square Next Month With STAY AT HOME COMEDIANDalin Oliver Comes to Theatre On The Square Next Month With STAY AT HOME COMEDIAN
August 15, 2022

Multi-talented Comedian Dalin Oliver, is ready to entertain Johannesburg audiences with his 2022 Standard Bank Ovation Award-Winning comedy special, Stay At Home Comedian.
World Premiere of SO...THAT HAPPENED Comes to Milnerton Playhouse Next MonthWorld Premiere of SO...THAT HAPPENED Comes to Milnerton Playhouse Next Month
August 15, 2022

​​​​​​​Milnerton Players will present the world première of So …That Happened, written and directed by Werner Asher Steffen, from 2 to 17 September at Milnerton Playhouse .
African Energy Chamber Will Host Just Energy Transition Concert With Amapiano and Afrobeats Superstars at The Cabo Beach ClubAfrican Energy Chamber Will Host Just Energy Transition Concert With Amapiano and Afrobeats Superstars at The Cabo Beach Club
August 8, 2022

This year, the African Energy Chamber (AEC) has announced the launch of the Just Energy Transition Concert, a large-scale music concert that will take place on October 17 at the Cabo Beach Club in Cape Town.
Renowned Musician And Saxophonist Don Vino to Present SAXY VIBES 4.0 in Cape Town This MonthRenowned Musician And Saxophonist Don Vino to Present SAXY VIBES 4.0 in Cape Town This Month
August 3, 2022

Celebrated Cape Town-based saxophonist Don Vino along with other award-winning South African artists, Jimmy Nevis, Loyiso Bala and Ernie Smith will be setting the stage on fire for Women's Month with Saxy Vibes 4.0 in Cape Town.