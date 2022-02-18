Washington Pavilion Summer Camps Are on Sale Now

Do you have kiddos eager to learn or a young adult seeking a new skill or hobby? Summer camps at the Washington Pavilion are hands-on learning experiences that incorporate all the fantastic opportunities they have to offer. They have a sensational summer planned for every age group, so spend your summer learning with them!

"Paint Palooza, Superhero Science, Unicorn Party and Magic for Muggles are just a few of the exciting and educational summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year," says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. "Parents can shop online for each of the various age groups in their family and choose the dates, times and topics that work best for their kids' interests and their summer schedules."

Summer camps at the Washington Pavilion are safe, fun and provide a wonderful opportunity for students of all ages to continue learning and exploring through the summer months. The summer camp teaching team is composed of qualified professionals including teachers, artists, students and scientists who share a passion for teaching and a broad base of knowledge and experience in their subject areas.

Camps are generally Monday through Thursday from either 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. or 1 - 4:30 p.m. Lunch is available for an additional fee, making it a full day of fun if your child is registered for both morning and afternoon camps.

Most summer camps are $121.50 each for donors, subscribers and museums members and $135 each for the public. Financial assistance is available. Visit their website for a scholarship application and further details.

Classes fill up fast, so enroll today! Register online at WashingtonPavilion.org/SummerCamps, stop by the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.