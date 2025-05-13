Washington Pavilion & Partners Unveil New Art Initiative In Downtown Sioux Falls

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Pavilion, in partnership with the owners of the 300 Building in downtown Sioux Falls, unveiled a new art initiative Monday called the Art Walls. These walls will showcase unique murals by artists of all ages, with a free application and permit process for those interested in participating. Located along the alley on the east side of the 300 Building at 6th Street and Dakota Avenue, the Art Walls aim to add vibrant, public art to downtown Sioux Falls.

“We are proud to partner with the owners of the 300 Building on this new initiative in downtown Sioux Falls,” said Madelyn Grogan, Director of Museums and Education for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “The Art Walls are a canvas for creativity, offering artists of all ages a chance to share their talent and transform a public space with their vision.”

The inspiration for the Art Walls originated from a connection between Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and local artist Jaden Brunz in 2024. Mayor TenHaken met Brunz after the artist faced legal trouble for illegal graffiti around Sioux Falls. Recognizing Brunz's artistic talent, the mayor commissioned him to create a piece for his office.

“It's great to see the Washington Pavilion and the owners of the 300 Building leading this initiative to create a space like this for artists in the community, like Jaden,” said Mayor Paul TenHaken. “I hope the Art Walls provide an accessible space for artists of all ages and ignites creativity across all generations who come across them.”

After learning about Jaden's story, the owners of the 300 Building wanted to partner with an organization to give all artists an opportunity to create art in a public space, leading to the creation of the Art Walls.

“We look forward to showcasing a variety of artwork from talented local artists on the 300 Building,” said Destiny Southern, marketing and communications for the 300 Building. “We're grateful to partner with the Washington Pavilion on the Art Walls to activate the area and add to the vibrancy of our downtown.”

Artists interested in participating in the Art Walls must complete an application and obtain a permit before painting. Both the application and permit are free. Once an artist's proposal is reviewed and approved by the Art Walls Approval Committee, a permit will be issued for the project. Artists can visit WashingtonPavilion.org/ArtWalls for detailed steps and policies.



The Art Walls Approval Committee includes representatives from the Visual Arts Center at the Washington Pavilion, the 300 Building team and the following individuals:

Miranda Koltze – Sweetgrass Soapery

Zach DeBoer – Artist

Kathy Dang – Art Educator

Jeb Cooper – Downtown Sioux Falls

Kellen Boice – Sioux Falls Arts Council

The permit process ensures that the Art Walls remain a vibrant and respectful space for public art. As a living wall, the artwork will evolve over time. Interested artists are encouraged to visit WashingtonPavilion.org/ArtWalls for more information.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

# # #

