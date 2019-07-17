Washington Pavilion Achieves Fundraising Goal In Arts Endowment Challenge

Under the leadership of Larry Toll, former CEO and Co-President, the Washington Pavilion successfully raised $500,000 for the Arts Endowment Challenge. The challenge was created by the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation in spring 2015 to encourage local arts organizations to raise funds which would be matched up to $1 million.

The Washington Pavilion committed to participate in the Arts Endowment Challenge, with $1 for every $3 raised to be matched by the Community Foundation. The increased endowment will aid a variety of Pavilion programs and outreach as well as upkeep and renovation of the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden located on the north side of the Washington Pavilion.

Larry Toll served on the Washington Pavilion Board of Trustees from 2007-2009 and became CEO in December 2009. He then served as Co-President from September 2013 to November 2015. He became CEO at a critical time in the Pavilion's history and was key to the dramatic financial turnaround during his tenure. Toll chose to manage the endowment challenge as his legacy project on his departure in 2015.

"We are so grateful to Larry, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation and all of the donors for helping the Washington Pavilion further develop our endowment funds. Their commitment to our organization allows us to expand on serving our mission to educate and enrich the community through these worthy endeavors," said Darrin Smith, Washington Pavilion President & CEO.

Toll worked with several key supporters including Jack Paladino to establish the Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden Endowment along with Mark and Pat Graham on securing additional funding for preschool scholarships each year through the Graham Academy Scholarship Fund. With the support of additional donors, the Washington Pavilion reached its goal of raising $500,000 by the deadline of December 2018.

"Thanks to these generous community members for stepping up to the challenge! Because of their contributions, the Washington Pavilion will continue to bring performing arts, science and visual art to the community, regardless of the financial environment," explained Larry Toll.

"At the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, we believe that great arts organizations like the Washington Pavilion have the power to strengthen and enhance the vibrancy of our community. We also know that sustaining great arts organizations can be a challenge for any community.

So we've been excited and honored to help build this endowment fund, which will help provide a long-term, stable source of annual support that helps ensure the continued sustainability of annual arts programming our entire community can enjoy," commented Andy Patterson, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation President.

For more information on how to support the Washington Pavilion, contact Kerri DeGraff at (605) 310-8813 or kdegraff@washingtonpavilion.org.

The Washington Pavilion is the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts and interactive science. The vast array of high quality programming and educational activities available through the Husby Performing Arts Center, Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and the Community Learning Center ensures that people of all ages and walks of life can rely upon the Washington Pavilion to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich. There is, indeed, something for everyone here. For information about our programs, please call (605) 367-7397 or, (toll free) at 1-877-Wash Pav or visit our website at www.washingtonpavilion.org





