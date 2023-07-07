Visual Arts Center Receives Reaccreditation From the American Alliance of Museums

Out of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,103 are currently accredited.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

Visual Arts Center Receives Reaccreditation From the American Alliance of Museums

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has been reaccredited by the American Alliance of Museums (AAM). The AAM is the only organization that represents the entire scope of the museum community. Out of the nation’s estimated 33,000 museums, only 1,103 are currently accredited.

 

“The Visual Arts Center means so much to local artists and our community, and the reaccreditation process confirms the quality of our art and gallery spaces and the hard work that our team offers to provide a wonderful experience for our customers,” says Lead Curator Jana Anderson. “It truly is an accomplishment to receive reaccreditation, and we are proud to be a part of a small percentage of museums in the nation that maintain this status.”

 

To earn accreditation, museums must go through a rigorous process of self-assessment and become reviewed by their peers. A museum submits a self-study questionnaire and key operational documents for evaluation, then undergoes a site visit by a two-person team from the Accreditation Commission. Accredited museums demonstrate they meet standards and best practices and are educational entities that are good stewards of their collections.

 

AAM accreditation signifies a museum’s quality and credibility to the entire museum community, to governments and outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. The Accreditation Program helps to ensure the integrity and accessibility of museum collections, reinforce the educational and public service roles of museums and promote good governance practices and ethical behavior.

 

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Monday–Saturday from 10 a.m.–5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon–5 p.m. For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.

 



