The Washington Pavilion Presents SPOOKY SCIENCE

Spooky Science is a day filled with interactive Halloween-themed activities throughout the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

Oct. 10, 2022 Â 

The Washington Pavilion will host our annual Spooky Science event on Saturday, October 15, from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Spooky Science is a day filled with interactive Halloween-themed activities throughout the Kirby Science Discovery Center.

"Families can enjoy this day of Halloween fun while incorporating spooky science and art into their day of learning. The Pavilion is grateful that our partners are sponsoring activities such as boo bubbles and squishy slime," says Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums.

This year's activities will include:

  • Spooky Slime
  • Witchy Ring Toss
  • Mysterious Magnets
  • Wacky Sounds and Witchy Waters
  • Gummy Eyeball Dissection
  • Get a Boo Tattoo!
  • Boo Bubbles
  • Spider Bean Bag Toss
  • And more!

Leonardo's CafÃ© also will be open 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. and serving a delicious lunch special: Snakewich with Venom Sauce. This fun sandwich features carved ham, tomato, lettuce and cheddar cheese on Breadsmith honey wheat bread and is served with a side of mayo-mustard sauce. It's just $10.95 and includes chips and a drink. All-beef hot dogs, personal pizzas, grilled cheese sandwiches, popcorn balls and drinks will be available for purchase as well.

The event is sponsored by Avera, Pride Neon Sign Solutions and 'hood Magazine. Halloween costumes are encouraged, but not required. All children will take home a bag of treats!

Tickets are on sale now at WashingtonPavilion.org or by calling 605-367-6000. Your paid admission includes access to the Visual Arts Center, Raven Children's Studio, Kirby Science Discovery Center and Wells Fargo CineDome. Admission is free for Washington Pavilion members.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.


