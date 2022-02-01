The Washington Pavilion Presents I AM, HE SAID A Celebration Of Neil Diamond

The Washington Pavilion is proud to present "I Am, He Said" - A Celebration of Neil Diamond, starring Matt Vee and The Killer Vees, on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. Bring your Valentine and enjoy dinner and a show!

Enjoy classic Neil Diamond songs like "Cracklin' Rosie," "Song Sung Blue" and "Sweet Caroline," performed by Vee and a 12-piece rock ensemble. Neil Diamond sold more than 130 million records worldwide and produced musical hits spanning five decades.

"We are saying what HE said," laughs Matt Vee, the nephew of 1960s pop star Bobby Vee. Matt along with cousins Jeff and Tommy Vee, both founders of The Killer Vees and sons of the legendary Bobby Vee, celebrate the music from a timeless catalog. Joining The Killer Vees are Tommy's son Bennett Vee on guitar, Matt's wife Julie Velline on vocals, veteran Minnesota musicians Mark Levandowski, Dennis Kennedy and Dr. Frank Plachecki, as well as a very special surprise for the finale!

"We had such a great time with them three years ago that we just had to bring them back!" says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. "Their ability to make you feel like you're a part of the concert-like it's just happening in their living room and you're there for the jam session-is really exciting. They're such fantastic music-makers, and their admiration of Neil Diamond is so fun!"

Make it a date night and join us for dinner, too. Our Leonardo's Café will serve a delectable meal from 5:30-7:30 p.m. before the show. It is the perfect way to treat your significant other for a special night out!

To purchase tickets and reserve pre-show dining, visit washingtonpavilion.org, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.