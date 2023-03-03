Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion Announces Upcoming Exhibits

Mar. 03, 2023  

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has several new exhibits installed that are wowing guests and drawing visitors from across the region to see amazing local art. The artists currently featured created beautiful and thought-provoking pieces and have stories to tell about connection, loss and the life journey.

These also are the final days to see the "Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts" exhibit, as it will close on March 5. This exhibition of over 70 original works by 50 of the country's most celebrated artists has brought record crowds into the Visual Arts Center and been a draw for locals, tourists and students.

Join us for Free First Friday on March 3, 2023, from 5-8 p.m.! The evening will include artist receptions, a cash bar, a live band and free cake! Sip some wine and support local artists.

Check out these new exhibits in the Visual Arts Center:

At the Point of Convergence | University Gallery | Now - June 1, 2023

At the Point of Convergence speaks to important junctures. A new year means the ending of another; a meeting of the minds leads to new ideas; taking a new path leads to transformation and growth. Selected from more than 1,600 objects in the Permanent Collection, the 12 pieces bring contemporary South Dakota artists such as Liz Heeren alongside French impressionist Pierre Auguste Renoir.

Bury Me for the Dogs | Contemporary Gallery | Now - July 9, 2023

From the Midwest but currently living in Brooklyn, New York, artist Eli Show's work depicts the cycle that we call life. The cycle is only proven to be anything upon its entrance and exit. You are born and then you die; repeat until someone climaxes.

within//without | Shultz Gallery | March 3 - June 30, 2023

Artist Merecedes Nelson has been studying electrical towers and poles, as well as their outstretching lines, and documenting them with a polaroid camera. She sees their lines like arms, grasping towards others in holy communion. She says, "It is so easy to feel alone without realizing just how connected we are to everyone around us." This exhibit is a collaboration with the Sioux Falls Arts Council.

Coming soon to the Visual Arts Center:

Subconscious Passages | Everist Gallery | March 10 - August 19, 2023

Artists Erin Asmussen and John Banasiak will exhibit together in the Visual Art Center's largest gallery. More information coming soon!

Washington Pavilion Gala Exhibition | Entrance Gallery | April 21 - June 6, 2023

Celebrate and support the arts! The artists included in this year's Gala exhibition were hand-selected based on their demonstration of continued excellence in their individual practice. All works will be on auction at the Second Annual Washington Pavilion Gala on June 8. Join us for an artist reception on May 12 at 6 p.m.

SculptureWalk 20th Anniversary Show | Bates Trimble Gallery | May 19 - August 19, 2023
SculptureWalk Sioux Falls will celebrate its 20th exhibition in 2023. Installation weekend for this largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world will be May 5-6. In collaboration with the SculptureWalk organization, the Visual Arts Center will host an indoor exhibit to commemorate this exciting achievement.




