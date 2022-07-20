The All-New CIRQUE MUSICA: HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Comes To Washington Pavilion, November 11

TCG Entertainment, producer of one of the top Cirque-style shows in the industry, has announced the all-new Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland -- a must-see holiday event to usher in the magic of the season. Igniting joy and wonder to Washington Pavilion on November 11th.

"Wonderland" is a musical journey that will transport audiences to a magical land far away for a fun-filled, unforgettable holiday-themed show experience. Tickets go on-sale July 29 at 10:00am with prices starting at $45.00 and can be purchased at www.washingtonpavilion.org or visit www.CirqueMusica.com for more information.

"Our holiday-themed Cirque Musica productions have quickly become a season tradition for families across the country and we are excited to continue this tradition with our 'Holiday Wonderland,'" says Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment, Producer of Cirque Musica. "We expect fans of cirque shows to be enchanted with our latest production and hope it will create a wonderful memory for all to share."

Featuring the talented cast of Cirque Musica, spectators will be dazzled by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

Cirque Musica:Holiday Wonderland is an unforgettable experience for the entire family to enjoy a world-class circus experience infused with the holiday classics we all love. For more information on ticketing and VIP ticket packages, visit [VENUE TICKETING LINK] or www.CirqueMusica.com

Treat your family and create memories you will cherish forever at Cirque Musica: Holiday Wonderland!