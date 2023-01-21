TOOTSIE Will Play Washington Pavillion in February

TOOTSIE, the hilarious Tony Award-winning musical, is coming to the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion for three performances February 3-4, 2023.

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

"This is easily one of the funniest and most charming shows I've ever seen on Broadway. It's the show you didn't know you needed!" says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances and Events for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

The creative team for TOOTSIE includes director Dave Solomon (Broadway associate director), Broadway choreographer Denis Jones and associate choreographer Chip Abbott. The design team for TOOTSIE includes original scenic designer David Rockwell, tour scenic designer Christine Peters, costume designer William Ivey Long, associate costume designer Christopher Vergara, lighting designer Donald Holder, associate lighting designers Vivien Leone and Coby Chasman-Beck and assistant lighting designer Colleen Doherty, sound designer Brian Ronan, associate sound designer Cody Spencer, hair and wig designer Paul Huntley, assistant hair and wig designer Loryn Pretorius and make-up designer Angelina Avallone. Casting is by Binder Casting, Chad Murnane CSA. Supervising Music Supervisor is Andrea Grody, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, vocal and incidental arrangements by Andrea Grody, dance arrangements by David Chase, orchestrations by Simon Hale and music coordination by Talitha Fehr.

TOOTSIE is based on the story by Don McGuire and Larry Gelbart and the Columbia Pictures Motion Picture produced by Punch Productions and starring Dustin Hoffman. The National Tour of TOOTSIE is produced and managed by Troika Entertainment.

For more information, visit www.TootsieMusical.com.

Tickets are still available throughout the three performances, including a matinee and two evening performances. To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org or visit the Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

