Sioux Falls Municipal Band Announces Summer Schedule

The Sioux Falls Municipal Band will perform 18 shows during July and August, starting with a free indoor performance "The Legacy Continues" July 2 in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion.

The band will perform two shows every Sunday and most Tuesdays and Fridays, including two patriotic performances on the Fourth of July and an indoor concert on July 25 at the South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance.

The season "Grand Finale" performance will be Aug. 8 at the Terrace Park Bandshell.

Attendance is free and open to the public. Seating at the performances is first come, first served.

Performance schedule:

The Legacy Continues, July 2 at 7:30 p.m., Mary W. Sommervold Hall at Washington Pavilion

American Salute, July 4 at 11 a.m., Independence Day Celebration Picnic at Falls Park

American Spirit, July 4 at 8 p.m., W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds Grandstand

Paws and Claws, July 6 at 7:30 p.m. The Inn on Westport

40s Gems, July 11 at 3 p.m., McKennan Park Bandshell

Major, Minor & Richter Scales, July 11 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell

Twenties Times Two!, July 13 at 7:30 p.m., Sunnycrest Retirement Village

The Best of the Big Bands, July 18 at 3 p.m., Good Samaritan Society - Sioux Falls Village

Story Time, July 18 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell

Timeless, July 20 at 7:30 p.m., Good Samaritan Society - Sioux Falls Center

They Gave All, July 25 at 3 p.m., South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance

Paul Hoy Circus Concert, July 25 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell

Statues, July 27 at 7:30 p.m., Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden | Washington Pavilion

Super Sinatra, August 1 at 3 p.m., Grand Living at Lake Lorraine

Sousa Favorites, August 1 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell

Taking Flight, August 3 at 7:30 p.m., Dow Rummel Village

Rogers & Hammerstein, August 8 at 3 p.m., Trail Ridge Senior Living Community

Grand Finale, August 8 at 8 p.m., Terrace Park Bandshell

For information, please call 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org.