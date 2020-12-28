Sioux Empire Community Theatre Announces Auditions for THE ODD COUPLE

Sioux Empire Community Theatre has announced auditions for their female version of The ODD COUPLE! Auditions will take place January 4th and 5th, 2021 at 7pm.

"Unger and Madison are at it again! Florence Unger and Olive Madison, that is, in Neil Simon's hilarious contemporary comic classic: the female version of The Odd Couple. Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, Ms. Madison has invited the girls over for an evening of Trivial Pursuit. The Pidgeon sisters have been replaced by the two Constanzuela brothers. But the hilarity remains the same."

The production is directed by Debbi Jones.

