Second Annual Washington Pavilion Christmas Tree Lighting Event Announced

It's the most wonderful time of the year and the Washington Pavilion invites the community to make magical memories together with family and friends at its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Event on Friday, November 26 at 7 p.m.

Delight in the beautifully decorated 45-foot Christmas tree located outside the Washington Pavilion at the corner of 11th Street and Main Ave. Enjoy free cookies and hot cocoa, sponsored by HyVee, as special guests help light up Sioux Falls' largest Christmas tree, sponsored by POET.

Attendees can enjoy live entertainment with holiday music by the local band, The 1270's, a 50s and 60s band known for playing classic golden oldies from Elvis to the Beatles.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken and Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI) President and CEO, Darrin Smith, will make remarks, including a special tribute to the education community for their dedication and outstanding efforts throughout the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"As we head into this holiday season, Sioux Falls has so much to be thankful for as a community," said Mayor TenHaken. "I look forward to celebrating the second-annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony with the community and being able to celebrate this year with the Downtown Parade of Lights, along with other festivities. We'll also take the opportunity to honor our educational community for navigating unprecedented challenges during the pandemic. They have our sincere gratitude today and every day for the care and commitment they provide for students and families in Sioux Falls."

Sioux Falls School District 'All-Stars' awardees will be recognized and have the special honor of flipping the switch to light up the four-story, awe-inspiring Christmas tree. All-Star awards are for new or veteran staff members who have embraced the vision, mission and values of the district, show excellence and professionalism, and leave their mark without fanfare.

"The district believes that if staff feel appreciated and their work is valued in the greater community, they will aspire to give even more of themselves to the profession and the students they are so passionate about," said DeeAnn Konrad, Sioux Falls School District Community Relations Coordinator. "They are staff members who rise above and complete a routine task with great care in a timely manner, or who do something extraordinary to help out."

"We are thrilled to once again offer some great holiday opportunities and annual traditions for our community this season," said Darrin Smith, WPMI President and CEO. "In addition to great shows and entertainment, Santa visits, the 'Polar Express' movie and a nightly outdoor light show, we are excited to light up and display the largest, most amazing Christmas tree - something we have coined the 'Rockefeller Center tree of Sioux Falls.' We couldn't be happier to be enjoying the return of many great activities in our venues again and enhancing the quality of life for our residents and visitors."

At the conclusion of the tree lighting event, a nightly light show timed to holiday music favorites will begin at the Washington Pavilion's Paladino Hohm Sculpture Garden. The tree and light show will be on display from dusk to dawn through January 3, 2022.

Attendees are also invited to the Downtown Sioux Falls Parade of Lights beginning at 7:30 p.m. This year's theme is 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' in honor of the Washington Pavilion Christmas tree.

For more information on the Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony and additional holiday activities, please visit www.washingtonpavilion.org/happyholidays.