SculptureWalk Opens Call For Art For 20th Exhibition In 2023

Artist applications are now open for the largest annual exhibit of public sculptures in the world - SculptureWalk Sioux Falls. Professional and amateur sculptors of all backgrounds are encouraged to apply to be part of the 2023 exhibit, which will be the organization's 20th year of bringing art to the people.

Curated by a panel of local leaders, art enthusiasts and businesses, SculptureWalk features more than 60 new sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls annually. Each spring new works are installed, on generous loan from their creators. Most sculptures are available for purchase, and each year, the City of Sioux Falls purchases the People's Choice winner, selected by visitors casting ballots throughout the summer.

"Last year, we enhanced the call for art by adding an online application, and the 180 individual submissions were a new record. About 25 percent of this year's exhibit was created by artists new to SculptureWalk, in addition to submissions by veteran artists who have displayed here for many years," says curator Cody Heinrichs. "We are excited to see next year's submissions and celebrate the organization's 20th exhibition."

Since 2003, SculptureWalk has installed nearly 1,000 sculptures in downtown Sioux Falls. Of those, 219 sculptures have been sold. SculptureWalk has satellite programs at the Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center campus, University of Sioux Falls, downtown Vermillion, University of South Dakota and in Watertown.

To be considered for the SculptureWalk in 2023, artists are encouraged to submit the completed application, photos of up to five sculptures and an artist statement. The call for art closes October 1, 2022. Applications and more information can be found at SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com/Artists.

SculptureWalk Sioux Falls is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization that organizes an annual exhibit of outdoor sculptures throughout downtown Sioux Falls. The current exhibit includes more than 60 original pieces of art. SculptureWalk owns and maintains the Arc of Dreams, a monumental stainless-steel sculpture spanning the Big Sioux River. SculptureWalk's mission is to bring art to the people, and its guiding principle is to be the highest quality, most professional, financially strong, artist friendly, year-round outdoor sculpture program in the United States. More than 300,000 visitors enjoy viewing its artworks each year. SculptureWalkSiouxFalls.com