SDSO Announces 2023/24 Concert Season
Pops programs to include an evening of patriotic favorites, annual holiday celebration 'Tis the Season, and a symphonic tribute to the Beatles.
The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced details of the 2023-24 season, also the 20th anniversary of music director Delta David Gier. The new season will feature masterworks of Beethoven, Haydn, and Schubert, as well as Rimsky-Korsakov's Scheherazade, Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story, and Copland's Appalachian Spring. The South Dakota Symphony Chorus will be featured in Handel's Messiah, Brahms "A German Requiem", featuring guest conductor John Nelson, and Maestro Gier takes on Mahler's Third Symphony for the season finale.
Symphonic pops concerts include an evening of patriotic favorites, the annual celebration of the holidays - 'Tis the Season - and a symphonic tribute to the Beatles.
The season features many living American composers including Jessie Montgomery, Adolphus Hailstork, Caroline Shaw, Thomas Parente, Daniel Dorff, and South Dakotan Stephen Yarbrough. Soloists are the internationally renowned Joyce Yang and Emanuele Arciuli, plus, SDSO oboist Jeffrey Paul and clarinetist Christopher Hill.
"In his two decades as Music Director, Delta David Gier has had a profound impact on this orchestra and our community," said South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger. "Through innovative programming and nationally recognized community engagement programs, he has brought the SDSO to the world. Through commissioning new works from composers of the day, and engaging renowned guest artists, he has brought the world to South Dakota."
Subscription packages for the new season are on sale Friday at 10a through the Washington Pavilion Box Office at (605) 367-6000 open (9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Saturday, 11:30 a.m - 5:00 p.m Sunday). A variety of options are available, including the Imperial package which features a discount equivalent to three free concerts.
2023-2024 Season
BEETHOVEN'S FIFTH
Saturday, October 7
Delta David Gier, conductor
MONTGOMERY Banner
HAILSTORK Symphony No. 3
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
SCHEHERAZADE
Saturday, October 28
Delta David Gier, conductor
Emanuele Arciuli, piano
BORODIN Prince Igor: Polovtsian Dances
HARRISON Piano Concerto
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade
CELEBRATE AMERICA!
Saturday, November 18
Delta David Gier, conductor
Thomas Fortner, conductor
Join the SDSO for a star-spangled salute featuring rousing Sousa marches, music of John Williams, and songs from the branches of the armed forces.
HANDEL'S "MESSIAH"
Friday, December 1
Saturday, December 2
Delta David Gier, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Chorus
The greatest story ever told. The most majestic music ever composed. Experience Handel's "Messiah" - featuring the inspiring Hallelujah Chorus - in the glory of First Lutheran Church.
'TIS THE SEASON
Saturday, December 9
Sunday, December 10
Thomas Fortner, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Chorus
A holiday tradition for your family and friends filled with heartwarming and jovial timeless classics plus a sing-a-long!
MOZART AND MORE
Saturday, January 20
Delta David Gier, conductor
Jeffrey Paul, oboe
MOZART Symphony No. 29
VIVALDI Oboe Concerto in C Major
SHAW Entr'acte
PARENTE World Premiere
HAYDN Symphony No. 59, "Fire Symphony"
REVOLUTION: MUSIC OF THE BEATLES. A SYMPHONIC EXPERIENCE
Saturday, February 10
Thomas Fortner, conductor
25 of the Beatles' greatest hits including "Ticket to Ride," "Penny Lane," "Get Back," and "Hey Jude" as you've never experienced them before! Featuring dynamic orchestrations restored from the original Abbey Road recording sessions with stunning imagery from the Beatles' official fan magazine.
JOYCE YANG PLAYS RACHMANINOFF
Saturday, February 24
Delta David Gier, conductor
Joyce Yang, piano
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 2
SCHUBERT Symphony No. 9 "The Great C Major"
BRAHMS A GERMAN REQUIEM
Saturday, March 23
John Nelson, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Chorus
MOZART Exsultate, jubilate
BRAHMS A German Requiem
AMERICAN MASTERS
Saturday, April 13
Delta David Gier, conductor
Chris Hill, clarinet
YARBROUGH Orchestra Fanfare
DORFF Clarinet Concerto World Premiere
COPLAND Appalachian Spring Suite
BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
DELTA DAVID GIER CONDUCTS MAHLER 3
Saturday, April 27
Delta David Gier, conductor
South Dakota Symphony Chorus
MAHLER Symphony No. 3