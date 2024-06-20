SAW THE MUSICAL Comes to Washington Pavilion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Washington Pavilion will present three performances of the electrifying and hilarious SAW The Musical at its Belbas Theater June 29–30. Don’t miss your chance to witness this unique twist on a cult classic. Tickets are still available. Secure your seat today by visiting WashingtonPavilion.org/Saw.

“We are beyond excited to bring SAW The Musical to our stage. This show offers a fresh, comedic take on one of the most iconic horror films, blending suspense and humor in a way that both horror enthusiasts and musical lovers will appreciate,” says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances for the Washington Pavilion. “Audiences are in for a truly unique and entertaining experience.”

SAW The Musical brilliantly reimagines the gripping events of the original film, parodying the tense and thrilling moments that fans remember while adding a hilarious twist. Follow Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight as they navigate the infamous bathroom trap, uncover each other’s secrets and attempt to escape the deadly game.

Will they adhere to “the rules” and survive, or will they succumb to the sinister challenges? Find out when you purchase your tickets today!

