Robin Byrne Resigns From The Premiere Playhouse

Rick Weiland, President of The Premiere Playhouse announced today that Robin Byrne, Executive and Artistic Director of the organization has tendered his resignation, effective June 30, and will be returning to England.

"Robin has been a tremendous asset and instrumental these past 3 years in helping our organization achieve financial viability and in professionalizing our productions. His passion for The Premiere Playhouse and work ethic, have made the impossible, possible, and he will certainly be missed", Weiland stated.

"This has been a difficult decision for me to leave my theatre family as I have had such a wonderful time at The Premiere Playhouse as an actor, a director, and over the past three seasons, as the Executive and Artistic Director. I am deeply grateful to the Board and to my colleagues for giving me their support throughout this time. I hope that the public continues to support community theatre and appreciate what an asset The Premiere Playhouse is to the Sioux Empire," Byrne stated.

"On behalf of The Premiere Playhouse, it's Board of Directors, staff, volunteers, patrons and stakeholders, we wish Robin the best as he returns to his native homeland to be with his family and pursue his love of acting and theatre," Weiland concluded.

The Premiere Playhouse will begin conducting a national search to fill this vacancy before the start of the next season which begins July 1, 2022.