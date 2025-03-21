Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at The Premiere Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Premiere Playhouse production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM opened to a small but appreciative audience last night. The cast directed by Jeff Larsen is a tight ensemble of actors that deliver a lovely theatrical experience for the audience. There are three groups of players designated as The Athenians, The Mechanicals, and The Fairies.

Each smaller ensemble group had a very cohesive vibe and their presentation of the intricacies of this tale of love, obsession, trickery and redemption was very well done. From the opening scenes in Athens, the material of Shakespeare is presented with precision and understanding of the message in the literature. Shakespeare productions can take a bit of concentration for the audience to grasp because of the meter and language and phrasing of a different era being so different from how we all communicate in modern society. The body microphones were nicely balanced, and made hearing all the words quite accessible to the audience.

The technical aspects of the production led by Pierce Humke and his team, were impressive in layers of textures in creating a spectacle for the audience. The details were most evident in the forest where the bulk of the production takes place. I also enjoyed the colors in the lighting of the forest. Being a “self-proclaimed junkie” of led lighting effects, the magical lights of the fairies were a really nice touch that added an “other-worldly” dimension to the stage business. I don’t know where I am going to use them, but I am getting some of “that magic” for myself.

There are some familiar names in the program putting their spin on the characters from this masterpiece from the bard, but I like to call out the newcomers to the Playhouse when they have some notable performances. Woodlin Smith as Theseus is an excellent guide to our opening moments of this production. He has a masterful grasp ot the meaning of every word and the nuances of the character. Bravo Woodlin! Joshua Werre as Demetrius is also a newcomer to TPP productions but brings a multi-layered presence on stage that is well suited to this character. Laurel Holcomb as Mustard Seed ( a fairy) is a delight to watch on the stage. Her facial expressions and physical embodiment of a fairy were engaging and enjoyable to watch.

There is also a plethora of seasoned performers in this production, with many familiar names and faces. Two of the more seasoned actors, Tom Roberts and Nancy Tapken as Oberon and Tatania respectively, ( the King and Queen of the Fairies) are both compelling in their characterizations.

Ian Ward as Lysander had some very interesting physical moves in his presentation of the young lover who is tricked by the fairies to fall in love with Helena through some magical intervention. Alex Newcomb Weiland presents a strong character in Hermia. Her delivery and presence is that of a seasoned performer. Devin Basart is adept at creating very broad and physically animated characters.

If you have never seen a Shakespearean play, this production of A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM is an excellent way to introduce yourself or your family to this playwrights work. A comedy is always a great way to immerse yourself into a new theatrical experience. Everyone loves to laugh and The Premiere Playhouse delivers that in this show.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM plays through March 30th at The Premiere Playhouse at 315 North Phillips Avenue. Tickets are available online at www.thepremiereplayhouse.com/productions/a-midsummer-nights-dream or by phone at 605- 367- 6000.

